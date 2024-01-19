Schließen

Phylogeography of the European brook lamprey (Lampetra planeri) and the European river lamprey (Lampetra fluviatilis) species pair based on mitochondrial data

  The European river lamprey Lampetra fluviatilis and the European brook lamprey Lampetra planeri (Block 1784) are classified as a paired species, characterized by notably different life histories but morphological similarities. Previous work has further shown limited genetic differentiation between these two species at the mitochondrial DNA level. Here, we expand on this previous work, which focused on lamprey species from the Iberian Peninsula in the south and mainland Europe in the north, by sequencing three mitochondrial marker regions of Lampetra individuals from five river systems in Ireland and five in southern Italy. Our results corroborate the previously identified pattern of genetic diversity for the species pair. We also show significant genetic differentiation between Irish and mainland European lamprey populations, suggesting another ichthyogeographic district distinct from those previously defined. Finally, our results stress the importance of southern Italian L. planeri populations, which maintain several private alleles and notable genetic diversity.

Metadaten
Author details:Binia De CahsanORCiDGND, Rebecca NagelORCiDGND, Ina-Maria SchedinaGND, James J. King, Pier G. Bianco, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Valerio Ketmaier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jfb.14279
ISSN:0022-1112
ISSN:1095-8649
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32039478
Title of parent work (English):Journal of fish biology
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/10
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/19
Tag:European lamprey; Lampetra; paired species; phylogeography; population; structure
Volume:96
Issue:4
Number of pages:8
First page:905
Last Page:912
Funding institution:The work was supported by the University of Potsdam, Germany. Funding; Source: Medline
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

