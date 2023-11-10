Jóvenes ante el ciberodio
- Adolescentes de todo el mundo están cada vez más expuestos al ciberodio. Se necesita más conocimiento para comprender cómo los y las adolescentes afrontan estas experiencias. El presente estudio investigó la relación entre la mediación parental en el uso de Internet y las estrategias de afrontamiento entre adolescentes centradas en el problema en una hipotética victimización en ciberodio, al tiempo que se consideró el apoyo familiar como moderador de estas relaciones. La muestra estuvo formada por 5.960 adolescentes de entre 12 y 18 años que completaron autoinformes (M=14,94; DE=1,61; mujeres: 50,7%) de Chipre, Alemania, Grecia, India, España, Corea del Sur y Tailandia. Se estimó un modelo de ecuaciones estructurales para investigar la relación entre mediación parental, apoyo social y afrontamiento. Se halló una relación positiva entre la mediación parental instructiva y el uso de estrategias de afrontamiento centradas en el problema y una relación negativa entre la mediación parental restrictiva y la capacidad de los adolescentesAdolescentes de todo el mundo están cada vez más expuestos al ciberodio. Se necesita más conocimiento para comprender cómo los y las adolescentes afrontan estas experiencias. El presente estudio investigó la relación entre la mediación parental en el uso de Internet y las estrategias de afrontamiento entre adolescentes centradas en el problema en una hipotética victimización en ciberodio, al tiempo que se consideró el apoyo familiar como moderador de estas relaciones. La muestra estuvo formada por 5.960 adolescentes de entre 12 y 18 años que completaron autoinformes (M=14,94; DE=1,61; mujeres: 50,7%) de Chipre, Alemania, Grecia, India, España, Corea del Sur y Tailandia. Se estimó un modelo de ecuaciones estructurales para investigar la relación entre mediación parental, apoyo social y afrontamiento. Se halló una relación positiva entre la mediación parental instructiva y el uso de estrategias de afrontamiento centradas en el problema y una relación negativa entre la mediación parental restrictiva y la capacidad de los adolescentes para afrontar de forma adecuada el ciberodio. Además, el apoyo familiar moderó estas relaciones, incrementando la relación entre mediación instructiva y afrontamiento y disminuyendo la relación entre mediación restrictiva y afrontamiento de ciberodio. Los hallazgos enfatizan la necesidad de proporcionar información a los padres y ponen de manifiesto la importancia de que las familias fomenten la habilidad de los adolescentes para afrontar de manera adecuada el ciberodio.…
- Adolescents around the world are increasingly exposed to cyberhate. More knowledge is needed to understand how adolescents cope with cyberhate and how they can be supported when exposed. To this end, the present study investigated the associations between parental mediation of Internet use and adolescents' problem-focused coping strategies for hypothetical cyberhate victimization while considering family support as a moderator of these relationships. The sample consisted of self-reports of 5,960 adolescents between 12-18 years old (M=14.94; SD=1.61; females: 50.7%) from Cyprus, Germany, Greece, India, Spain, South Korea, and Thailand. A structural equation model was used to investigate the relationship among parental mediation, family support, and coping with cyberhate. Findings showed a positive relationship between instructive parental mediation and adolescents' problem-focused coping strategies, and a negative relationship between restrictive parental mediation and adolescents' capability to cope productively with cyberhate. InAdolescents around the world are increasingly exposed to cyberhate. More knowledge is needed to understand how adolescents cope with cyberhate and how they can be supported when exposed. To this end, the present study investigated the associations between parental mediation of Internet use and adolescents' problem-focused coping strategies for hypothetical cyberhate victimization while considering family support as a moderator of these relationships. The sample consisted of self-reports of 5,960 adolescents between 12-18 years old (M=14.94; SD=1.61; females: 50.7%) from Cyprus, Germany, Greece, India, Spain, South Korea, and Thailand. A structural equation model was used to investigate the relationship among parental mediation, family support, and coping with cyberhate. Findings showed a positive relationship between instructive parental mediation and adolescents' problem-focused coping strategies, and a negative relationship between restrictive parental mediation and adolescents' capability to cope productively with cyberhate. In addition, family support strengthened the positive relationship between instructive parental mediation and adolescents' use of coping strategies and attenuated the negative relationship between restrictive parental mediation and adolescents' use of coping strategies. The findings highlight the need for parental education training and underscore the importance of family support for increasing adolescents' ability to cope productively with cyberhate.…
|Michelle F. WrightORCiD, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Manuel Gámez-GuadixORCiD
|El rol de la mediación parental y el apoyo familiar
|Roles of parental mediation and family support
|Youths’ coping with cyberhate
|Cyberhate; coping; family support; hate speech; media education; parental mediation
Ciberodio; afrontamiento; apoyo familiar; discurso del odio; educación mediática; mediación parental
