Non-invasive detection and localization of microplastic particles in a sandy sediment by complementary neutron and X-ray tomography

  • Purpose Microplastics have become a ubiquitous pollutant in marine, terrestrial and freshwater systems that seriously affects aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Common methods for analysing microplastic abundance in soil or sediments are based on destructive sampling or involve destructive sample processing. Thus, substantial information about local distribution of microplastics is inevitably lost. Methods Tomographic methods have been explored in our study as they can help to overcome this limitation because they allow the analysis of the sample structure while maintaining its integrity. However, this capability has not yet been exploited for detection of environmental microplastics. We present a bimodal 3D imaging approach capable to detect microplastics in soil or sediment cores non-destructively. Results In a first pilot study, we demonstrate the unique potential of neutrons to sense and localize microplastic particles in sandy sediment. The complementary application of X-rays allows mineral grains to be discriminated fromPurpose Microplastics have become a ubiquitous pollutant in marine, terrestrial and freshwater systems that seriously affects aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. Common methods for analysing microplastic abundance in soil or sediments are based on destructive sampling or involve destructive sample processing. Thus, substantial information about local distribution of microplastics is inevitably lost. Methods Tomographic methods have been explored in our study as they can help to overcome this limitation because they allow the analysis of the sample structure while maintaining its integrity. However, this capability has not yet been exploited for detection of environmental microplastics. We present a bimodal 3D imaging approach capable to detect microplastics in soil or sediment cores non-destructively. Results In a first pilot study, we demonstrate the unique potential of neutrons to sense and localize microplastic particles in sandy sediment. The complementary application of X-rays allows mineral grains to be discriminated from microplastic particles. Additionally, it yields detailed information on the 3D surroundings of each microplastic particle, which supports its size and shape determination. Conclusion The procedure we developed is able to identify microplastic particles with diameters of approximately 1 mm in a sandy soil. It also allows characterisation of the shape of the microplastic particles as well as the microstructure of the soil and sediment sample as depositional background information. Transferring this approach to environmental samples presents the opportunity to gain insights of the exact distribution of microplastics as well as their past deposition, deterioration and translocation processes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Christian TötzkeORCiDGND, Sascha OswaldORCiDGND, André HilgerORCiD, Nikolay KardjilovORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11368-021-02882-6
ISSN:1439-0108
ISSN:1614-7480
Title of parent work (English):Journal of soils and sediments : protection, risk assessment and remediation
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:Microplastic; Neutron imaging; Non-destructive analysis; Sediment core; Shape and size; detection
Volume:21
Issue:3
Number of pages:12
First page:1476
Last Page:1487
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [OS 351/8-1, TO 949/2-1]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

