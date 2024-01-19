The edge calculus of singularity order >3
- We study Mellin pseudo-differential algebras on singular straight cones and manifolds with singularity of order >= 3. Those are necessary to express parametrices of elliptic differential operators with a corresponding cornerdegenerate behavior, and we obtain regularity in weighted spaces.
|Mellin; Pseudo-differential algebras; operator calculus; singular manifolds; symbols
