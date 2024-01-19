Schließen

The edge calculus of singularity order >3

  • We study Mellin pseudo-differential algebras on singular straight cones and manifolds with singularity of order >= 3. Those are necessary to express parametrices of elliptic differential operators with a corresponding cornerdegenerate behavior, and we obtain regularity in weighted spaces.

Metadaten
Author details:Wannarut RungrottheeraGND, Der-Chen ChangGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
ISSN:1345-4773
ISSN:1880-5221
Title of parent work (English):Journal of nonlinear and convex analysis : an international journal
Publisher:Yokohama Publishers
Place of publishing:Yokohama
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/19
Tag:Mellin; Pseudo-differential algebras; operator calculus; singular manifolds; symbols
Volume:21
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:387
Last Page:401
Funding institution:China Medical UniversityChina Medical University; NSFNational Science; Foundation (NSF) [DMS-1408839]; McDevitt Endowment Fund at Georgetown; University
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

