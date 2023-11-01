Investigating the mass-ratio dependence of the prompt-collapse threshold with numerical-relativity simulations

The next observing runs of advanced gravitational-wave detectors will lead to a variety of binary neutron star detections and numerous possibilities for multimessenger observations of binary neutron star systems. In this context a clear understanding of the merger process and the possibility of prompt black hole formation after merger is important, as the amount of ejected material strongly depends on the merger dynamics. These dynamics are primarily affected by the total mass of the binary, however, the mass ratio also influences the postmerger evolution. To determine the effect of the mass ratio, we investigate the parameter space around the prompt-collapse threshold with a new set of fully relativistic simulations. The simulations cover three equations of state and seven mass ratios in the range of 1.0 <= q <= 1.75, with five to seven simulations of binary systems of different total mass in each case. The threshold mass is determined through an empirical relation based on the collapse time, which allows us to investigate effects of

The next observing runs of advanced gravitational-wave detectors will lead to a variety of binary neutron star detections and numerous possibilities for multimessenger observations of binary neutron star systems. In this context a clear understanding of the merger process and the possibility of prompt black hole formation after merger is important, as the amount of ejected material strongly depends on the merger dynamics. These dynamics are primarily affected by the total mass of the binary, however, the mass ratio also influences the postmerger evolution. To determine the effect of the mass ratio, we investigate the parameter space around the prompt-collapse threshold with a new set of fully relativistic simulations. The simulations cover three equations of state and seven mass ratios in the range of 1.0 <= q <= 1.75, with five to seven simulations of binary systems of different total mass in each case. The threshold mass is determined through an empirical relation based on the collapse time, which allows us to investigate effects of the mass ratio on the threshold mass and also on the properties of the remnant system. Furthermore, we model effects of mass ratio and equation of state on tidal parameters of threshold configurations.

…