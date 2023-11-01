Schließen

Acculturation hassles and adjustment of adolescents of immigrant descent

  Despite evidence that acculturation hassles (such as discrimination and language hassles) relate to poorer adjustment for adolescents of immigrant descent, we know less about the psychological processes underlying these associations. In this study, we test whether reduced psychological needs satisfaction in terms of a lower sense of belonging, autonomy, and competence, mediates the associations of acculturation hassles with psychological distress and academic adjustment. Our sample included 439 seventh graders from 15 schools in Germany (51% female, M-age = 12.4 years, SD = .73). Results revealed that adolescents who experienced greater discrimination and language hassles showed a lower sense of belonging with classmates and subsequently, greater psychological distress. Those who experienced greater language hassles also exhibited a lower sense of perceived competence, and ultimately poorer academic adjustment. We conclude that self-determination theory (SDT) provides an important framework to explain key processes underlying the links between acculturation hassles with psychological distress and academic (mal-)adjustment. Strengthening belonging and competence among adolescents of immigrant descent may enhance their well-being in the face of acculturation hassles.

Author details:David K. KunyuORCiD, Maja SchachnerORCiDGND, Linda Pailiang JuangORCiDGND, Miriam SchwarzenthalORCiDGND, Tuğçe AralORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cad.20408
ISSN:1534-8687
ISSN:1520-3247
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33817961
Title of parent work (English):New directions for child and adolescent development
Subtitle (English):testing mediation with a self-determination theory approach
Publisher:Hindawi Limited
Place of publishing:London
Editor(s):K. Eckstein, E. Crocetti
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/01
Tag:adjustment; adolescents of immigrant descent; discrimination; hassles; language; self-determination theory
Volume:177
Number of pages:21
First page:101
Last Page:121
Funding institution:German Research foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [335746752]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

