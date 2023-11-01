Schließen

Is there a speed limit for the thermal steady-state assumption in continental rifts?

  • The lithosphere is often assumed to reside in a thermal steady-state when quantitatively describing the temperature distribution in continental interiors and sedimentary basins, but also at active plate boundaries. Here, we investigate the applicability limit of this assumption at slowly deforming continental rifts. To this aim, we assess the tectonic thermal imprint in numerical experiments that cover a range of realistic rift configurations. For each model scenario, the deviation from thermal equilibrium is evaluated. This is done by comparing the transient temperature field of every model to a corresponding steady-state model with an identical structural configuration. We find that the validity of the thermal steady-state assumption strongly depends on rift type, divergence velocity, sampling location, and depth within the rift. Maximum differences between transient and steady-state models occur in narrow rifts, at the rift sides, and if the extension rate exceeds 0.5-2 mm/a. Wide rifts, however, reside close to thermalThe lithosphere is often assumed to reside in a thermal steady-state when quantitatively describing the temperature distribution in continental interiors and sedimentary basins, but also at active plate boundaries. Here, we investigate the applicability limit of this assumption at slowly deforming continental rifts. To this aim, we assess the tectonic thermal imprint in numerical experiments that cover a range of realistic rift configurations. For each model scenario, the deviation from thermal equilibrium is evaluated. This is done by comparing the transient temperature field of every model to a corresponding steady-state model with an identical structural configuration. We find that the validity of the thermal steady-state assumption strongly depends on rift type, divergence velocity, sampling location, and depth within the rift. Maximum differences between transient and steady-state models occur in narrow rifts, at the rift sides, and if the extension rate exceeds 0.5-2 mm/a. Wide rifts, however, reside close to thermal steady-state even for high extension velocities. The transient imprint of rifting appears to be overall negligible for shallow isotherms with a temperature less than 100 degrees C. Contrarily, a steady-state treatment of deep crustal isotherms leads to an underestimation of crustal temperatures, especially for narrow rift settings. Thus, not only relatively fast rifts like the Gulf of Corinth, Red Sea, and Main Ethiopian Rift, but even slow rifts like the Kenya Rift, Rhine Graben, and Rio Grande Rift must be expected to feature a pronounced transient component in the temperature field and to therefore violate the thermal steady-state assumption for deeper crustal isotherms.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Esther Lina HeckenbachORCiD, Sascha BruneORCiDGND, Anne C. GlerumORCiD, Judith BottORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020GC009577
ISSN:1525-2027
Title of parent work (English):Geochemistry, geophysics, geosystems : G 3 ; an electronic journal of the earth sciences
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/18
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/01
Tag:basin analysis; geodynamics; modeling; numerical modeling; rifting; thermal
Volume:22
Issue:3
Article number:e2020GC009577
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:National Science Foundation (NSF) [EAR-0949446, EAR-1550901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.