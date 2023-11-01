Quantitative food web structure and ecosystem functions in a warm-temperate seagrass bed

Seagrass beds are important habitats in coastal areas but increasingly decline in area and quality, thus conservation measures are urgently needed. Quantitative food webs, describing the biomass distribution and energy fluxes among trophic groups, reveal structural and functional aspects of ecosystems. Their knowledge can improve ecological conservation. For the recently discovered large warm-temperate seagrass (Zostera japonica) habitat in China's Yellow River Delta wetland, we used delta C-13 and delta N-15 measurements and a Bayesian isotope mixing model to construct its food web diagram with quantitative estimations of consumer diet compositions, comprising detritus and 14 living trophic groups from primary producers to fish. We then estimated the quantitative food web fluxes based on biomass measurements and calculated corresponding ecosystem functions. Pelagic producers were significantly C-13-depleted compared to benthic sources. Consumers (except zooplankton) were increasingly C-13-depleted with increasing trophic positions

Seagrass beds are important habitats in coastal areas but increasingly decline in area and quality, thus conservation measures are urgently needed. Quantitative food webs, describing the biomass distribution and energy fluxes among trophic groups, reveal structural and functional aspects of ecosystems. Their knowledge can improve ecological conservation. For the recently discovered large warm-temperate seagrass (Zostera japonica) habitat in China's Yellow River Delta wetland, we used delta C-13 and delta N-15 measurements and a Bayesian isotope mixing model to construct its food web diagram with quantitative estimations of consumer diet compositions, comprising detritus and 14 living trophic groups from primary producers to fish. We then estimated the quantitative food web fluxes based on biomass measurements and calculated corresponding ecosystem functions. Pelagic producers were significantly C-13-depleted compared to benthic sources. Consumers (except zooplankton) were increasingly C-13-depleted with increasing trophic positions even though the consumed benthic production surpassed the pelagic one. Bivalves dominated consumer biomasses and fluxes and were the first to connect the pelagic and benthic pathways, whereas zooplankton and gastropods were specialized on the two pathways, respectively. We found flat biomass and production pyramids indicating low trophic transfer efficiencies. Generally, the energetic structure of the quantitative food web was consistent with the stable isotope analysis, and the estimated net primary production and most estimated production to biomass ratios of the trophic groups fell within literature ranges. This study provides a systematical understanding of the quantitative trophic ecology of a seagrass bed and facilitates synergistic knowledge on management, conservation, and restoration.

