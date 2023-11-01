Schließen

Bayesian detection of streamflow response to earthquakes

  • Detecting whether and how river discharge responds to strong earthquake shaking can be time-consuming and prone to operator bias when checking hydrographs from hundreds of gauging stations. We use Bayesian piecewise regression models to show that up to a fifth of all gauging stations across Chile had their largest change in daily streamflow trend on the day of the M-w 8.8 Maule earthquake in 2010. These stations cluster distinctly in the near field though the number of detected streamflow changes varies with model complexity and length of time window considered. Credible seismic streamflow changes at several stations were the highest detectable in eight months, with an increased variance of discharge surpassing the variance of discharge following rainstorms. We conclude that Bayesian piecewise regression sheds new and unbiased insights on the duration, trend, and variance of streamflow response to strong earthquakes, and on how this response compares to that following rainstorms.

Metadaten
Author details:Oliver KorupORCiDGND, Christian Heinrich MohrORCiDGND, Michael M. MangaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020WR028874
ISSN:0043-1397
ISSN:1944-7973
Title of parent work (English):Water resources research : an AGU journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/01
Tag:Bayesian analysis; Chile; discharge; earthquake; streamflow changes
Volume:57
Issue:7
Article number:e2020WR028874
Number of pages:10
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

