The porphyrin center as a regulator for metal-ligand covalency and pi hybridization in the entire molecule

  • The central moiety of porphyrins is shown to control the charge state of the inner complex and links it by covalent interaction to the peripheral substituents. This link, which enables the versatile functions of porphyrins, is not picked up in the established, reduced four orbital picture [Gouterman, J. Mol. Spectrosc., 1961, 6, 138]. X-ray absorption spectroscopy at the N K-edge with density functional theory approaches gives access to the full electronic structure, in particular the pi* manifold beyond the Gouterman orbitals. Systematic variation of the central moiety highlights two linked, governing trends: The ionicity of the porphyrin center increases from the aminic N-H to N-Cu to N-Zn to N-Mg to the iminic N:. At the same time covalency with peripheral substituents increases and compensates the buildup of high charge density at the coordinated nitrogen sites.

Author details:Robby BüchnerORCiDGND, Mattis FondellORCiD, Robert HaverkampORCiD, Annette PietzschORCiD, Vinícius Vaz da CruzORCiD, Alexander FöhlischORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1cp03944j
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34714305
Date of first publication:2021/10/29
