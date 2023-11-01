Schließen

On integrating design thinking for human-centered requirements engineering

  • We elaborate on the possibilities and needs to integrate design thinking into requirements engineering, drawing from our research and project experiences. We suggest three approaches for tailoring and integrating design thinking and requirements engineering with complementary synergies and point at open challenges for research and practice.

Author details:Jennifer HehnORCiD, Daniel MendezORCiD, Falk UebernickelORCiDGND, Walter Brenner, Manfred BroyORCiD
