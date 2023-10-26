Dotting the “I think”
This chapter discusses a central problem in Sebastian Rödl's Self-Consciousness and Objectivity and in Wittgenstein's Tractatus. In a statement of the form "I think p", the words "I think" do not contribute to the content, and yet they are not redundant. In other words, a thinking subject is not something and yet not nothing. But then in what sense is a thinking subject a part of the world? The problem is intractable on a merely negative understanding of "I think", like Anscombe's merely negative thesis, endorsed by Rödl, that "I" is not a referring expression. In search of a positive understanding, this chapter proposes to understand "I think" by comparison to "hello". A speaking subject is the expression of mutual presence in conversation – in that sense a limit of the world. Such expression may be compared to facial expression, with the crucial difference that a verbal expression can be taken up – i.e., repeated – in the third person. A speaking subject, then, is potentially absent from conversation, and in that sense a part of the world.
