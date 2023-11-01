Hydromechanical investigations on the self-propping potential of fractures in tight sandstones

The hydromechanical properties of single self-propping fractures under stress are of fundamental interest for fractured-rock hydrology and a large number of geotechnical applications. This experimental study investigates fracture closure and hydraulic aperture changes of displaced tensile fractures, aligned tensile fractures, and saw-cut fractures for two types of sandstone (i.e., Flechtinger and Fontainebleau) with contrasting mechanical properties, cycling confining pressure between 5 and 30 MPa. Emphasis is placed on how surface roughness, fracture wall offset, and the mechanical properties of the contact asperities affect the self-propping potential of these fractures under normal stress. A relative fracture wall displacement can significantly increase fracture aperture and hydraulic conductivity, but the degree of increase strongly depends on the fracture surface roughness. For smooth fractures, surface roughness remains scale-independent as long as the fracture area is larger than a roll-off wavelength and thus any further

The hydromechanical properties of single self-propping fractures under stress are of fundamental interest for fractured-rock hydrology and a large number of geotechnical applications. This experimental study investigates fracture closure and hydraulic aperture changes of displaced tensile fractures, aligned tensile fractures, and saw-cut fractures for two types of sandstone (i.e., Flechtinger and Fontainebleau) with contrasting mechanical properties, cycling confining pressure between 5 and 30 MPa. Emphasis is placed on how surface roughness, fracture wall offset, and the mechanical properties of the contact asperities affect the self-propping potential of these fractures under normal stress. A relative fracture wall displacement can significantly increase fracture aperture and hydraulic conductivity, but the degree of increase strongly depends on the fracture surface roughness. For smooth fractures, surface roughness remains scale-independent as long as the fracture area is larger than a roll-off wavelength and thus any further displacement does not affect fracture aperture. For rough tensile fractures, these are self-affine over a larger scale so that an incremental fracture wall offset likely leads to an increase in fracture aperture. X-ray microtomography of the fractures indicates that the contact area ratio of the tensile fractures after the confining pressure cycle inversely correlates with the fracture wall offset yielding values in the range of about 3-25%, depending, first, on the respective surface roughness and, second, on the strength of the asperities in contact. Moreover, the contact asperities mainly occur isolated and tend to be preferentially oriented in the direction perpendicular to the fracture wall displacement which, in turn, may induce flow anisotropy. This, overall, implies that relatively harder sedimentary rocks have a higher self-propping potential for sustainable fluid flow through fractures in comparison to relatively soft rocks when specific conditions regarding surface roughness and fracture wall offset are met.

