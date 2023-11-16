Spatial frequency analysis identifies altered local Micromorphology in adolescent athletes with Achilles tendinopathy
|Author details:
|Lucie RischORCiDGND, Greg BashfordORCiD, Kornelia KuligORCiD, Hannes Kaplick, Frank MayerORCiDGND, Michael CasselORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1249/01.mss.0000670932.99564.57
|ISSN:
|0195-9131
|ISSN:
|1530-0315
|Title of parent work (English):
|Medicine and science in sports and exercise : MSSE ; official journal of the American College of Sports Medicine
|Publisher:
|Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
|Place of publishing:
|Philadelphia
|Publication type:
|Conference Proceeding
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/11/16
|Volume:
|52
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|82
|Last Page:
|82
|Organizational units:
|Weitere Einrichtungen / Hochschulambulanz
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert