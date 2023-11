Role of the tRNA thiouridine modification protein (TUM1) as a sulfurtransferase in humans

Sulfur is essential for the functionality of some important biomolecules in humans. Biomolecules like the Iron-sulfur clusters, tRNAs, Molybdenum cofactor, and some vitamins. The trafficking of sulfur involves proteins collectively called sulfurtransferase. Among these are TUM1, MOCS3, and NFS1. This research investigated the role of TUM1 for molybdenum cofactor biosynthesis and cytosolic tRNA thiolation in humans. The rhodanese-like protein MOCS3 and the L-cysteine desulfurase (NFS1) have been previously demonstrated to interact with TUM1. These interactions suggested a dual function of TUM1 in sulfur transfer for Moco biosynthesis and cytosolic tRNA thiolation. TUM1 deficiency has been implicated to be responsible for a rare inheritable disorder known as mercaptolactate cysteine disulfiduria (MCDU), which is associated with a mental disorder. This mental disorder is similar to the symptoms of sulfite oxidase deficiency which is characterised by neurological disorders. Therefore, the role of TUM1 as a sulfurtransferase in humans

Sulfur is essential for the functionality of some important biomolecules in humans. Biomolecules like the Iron-sulfur clusters, tRNAs, Molybdenum cofactor, and some vitamins. The trafficking of sulfur involves proteins collectively called sulfurtransferase. Among these are TUM1, MOCS3, and NFS1. This research investigated the role of TUM1 for molybdenum cofactor biosynthesis and cytosolic tRNA thiolation in humans. The rhodanese-like protein MOCS3 and the L-cysteine desulfurase (NFS1) have been previously demonstrated to interact with TUM1. These interactions suggested a dual function of TUM1 in sulfur transfer for Moco biosynthesis and cytosolic tRNA thiolation. TUM1 deficiency has been implicated to be responsible for a rare inheritable disorder known as mercaptolactate cysteine disulfiduria (MCDU), which is associated with a mental disorder. This mental disorder is similar to the symptoms of sulfite oxidase deficiency which is characterised by neurological disorders. Therefore, the role of TUM1 as a sulfurtransferase in humans was investigated, in CRISPR/Cas9 generated TUM1 knockout HEK 293T cell lines. For the first time, TUM1 was implicated in Moco biosynthesis in humans by quantifying the intermediate product cPMP and Moco using HPLC. Comparing the TUM1 knockout cell lines to the wild-type, accumulation and reduction of cPMP and Moco were observed respectively. The effect of TUM1 knockout on the activity of a Moco-dependent enzyme, Sulfite oxidase, was also investigated. Sulfite oxidase is essential for the detoxification of sulfite to sulfate. Sulfite oxidase activity and protein abundance were reduced due to less availability of Moco. This shows that TUM1 is essential for efficient sulfur transfer for Moco biosynthesis. Reduction in cystathionin -lyase in TUM1 knockout cells was quantified, a possible coping mechanism of the cell against sulfite production through cysteine catabolism. Secondly, the involvement of TUM1 in tRNA thio-modification at the wobble Uridine-34 was reported by quantifying the amount of mcm5s2U and mcm5U via HPLC. The reduction and accumulation of mcm5s2U and mcm5U in TUM1 knockout cells were observed in the nucleoside analysis. Herein, exogenous treatment with NaHS, a hydrogen sulfide donor, rescued the Moco biosynthesis, cytosolic tRNA thiolation, and cell proliferation deficits in TUM1 knockout cells. Further, TUM1 was shown to impact mitochondria bioenergetics through the measurement of the oxygen consumption rate and extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) via the seahorse cell Mito stress analyzer. Reduction in total ATP production was also measured. This reveals how important TUM1 is for H2S biosynthesis in the mitochondria of HEK 293T. Finally, the inhibition of NFS1 in HEK 293T and purified NFS1 protein by 2-methylene 3-quinuclidinone was demonstrated via spectrophotometric and radioactivity quantification. Inhibition of NFS1 by MQ further affected the iron-sulfur cluster-dependent enzyme aconitase activity.

