Quotients of singular foliations and Lie 2-group actions

  • Androulidakis-Skandalis (2009) showed that every singular foliation has an associated topological groupoid, called holonomy groupoid. In this note, we exhibit some functorial properties of this assignment: if a foliated manifold (M, FM ) is the quotient of a foliated manifold (P, FP ) along a surjective submersion with connected fibers, then the same is true for the corresponding holonomy groupoids. For quotients by a Lie group action, an analogue statement holds under suitable assumptions, yielding a Lie 2-group action on the holonomy groupoid.

Author details:Alfonso GarmendiaORCiD, Marco Zambon
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4171/JNCG/434
Title of parent work (English):Journal of noncommutative geometry
Year of first publication:2021
Tag:Lie groupoid; fibration; singular foliation
