Schließen

Personality across the lifespan exploring measurement invariance of a short Big Five Inventory from ages 11 to 84

  • Personality is a relevant predictor for important life outcomes across the entire lifespan. Although previous studies have suggested the comparability of the measurement of the Big Five personality traits across adulthood, the generalizability to childhood is largely unknown. The present study investigated the structure of the Big Five personality traits assessed with the Big Five Inventory-SOEP Version (BFI-S; SOEP = Socio-Economic Panel) across a broad age range spanning 11-84 years. We used two samples of N = 1,090 children (52% female, M-age = 11.87) and N = 18,789 adults (53% female, M-age = 51.09), estimating a multigroup CFA analysis across four age groups (late childhood: 11-14 years; early adulthood: 17-30 years; middle adulthood: 31-60 years; late adulthood: 61-84 years). Our results indicated the comparability of the personality trait metric in terms of general factor structure, loading patterns, and the majority of intercepts across all age groups. Therefore, the findings suggest both a reliable assessment of the Big FivePersonality is a relevant predictor for important life outcomes across the entire lifespan. Although previous studies have suggested the comparability of the measurement of the Big Five personality traits across adulthood, the generalizability to childhood is largely unknown. The present study investigated the structure of the Big Five personality traits assessed with the Big Five Inventory-SOEP Version (BFI-S; SOEP = Socio-Economic Panel) across a broad age range spanning 11-84 years. We used two samples of N = 1,090 children (52% female, M-age = 11.87) and N = 18,789 adults (53% female, M-age = 51.09), estimating a multigroup CFA analysis across four age groups (late childhood: 11-14 years; early adulthood: 17-30 years; middle adulthood: 31-60 years; late adulthood: 61-84 years). Our results indicated the comparability of the personality trait metric in terms of general factor structure, loading patterns, and the majority of intercepts across all age groups. Therefore, the findings suggest both a reliable assessment of the Big Five personality traits with the BFI-S even in late childhood and a vastly comparable metric across age groups.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Naemi D. Brandt, Michael Becker, Julia TetznerORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiD, Poldi KuhlGND, Kai MaazORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/1015-5759/a000490
ISSN:1015-5759
ISSN:2151-2426
Title of parent work (English):European journal of psychological assessment
Publisher:Hogrefe
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/25
Publication year:2018
Release date:2023/11/13
Tag:ESEM; childhood; late; lifespan; measurement invariance; personality traits
Volume:36
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
First page:162
Last Page:173
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.