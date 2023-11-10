Schließen

Dihydroxy terminated teroligomers from morpholine-2,5-diones

  • Oligodepsipeptides (ODPs) attract increasing attention as degradable materials in controlled drug delivery or as building blocks for nano-carriers. Their strong intermolecular interactions provide high stability. Tailoring the side groups of the amino acid repeating units to achieve a strong affinity to particular drugs allows a high drug-loading capacity. Here we describe synthesis and characterization of dihydroxy terminated teroligodepsipeptides (ter-ODPs) by ring-opening copolymerization (ROP) of three different morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) in bulk in order to provide a set of teroligomers with structural variation for drug release or transfection. Ter-ODPs with equivalent co-monomer feed ratios were prepared as well as ter-ODPs, in which the co-monomer feed ratio was varied between 9 mol% and 78 mol%. Ter-ODPs were synthesized by ROP using 1,1,10,10-tetra-n-butyl-1,10-distanna-2,9,11,18-tetraoxa-5,6,14,15-tetrasulfur-cyclodecane (tin(IV) alkoxide) that was obtained by the reaction of dibutyl tin(II) oxide with 2-hydroxyethylOligodepsipeptides (ODPs) attract increasing attention as degradable materials in controlled drug delivery or as building blocks for nano-carriers. Their strong intermolecular interactions provide high stability. Tailoring the side groups of the amino acid repeating units to achieve a strong affinity to particular drugs allows a high drug-loading capacity. Here we describe synthesis and characterization of dihydroxy terminated teroligodepsipeptides (ter-ODPs) by ring-opening copolymerization (ROP) of three different morpholine-2,5-diones (MDs) in bulk in order to provide a set of teroligomers with structural variation for drug release or transfection. Ter-ODPs with equivalent co-monomer feed ratios were prepared as well as ter-ODPs, in which the co-monomer feed ratio was varied between 9 mol% and 78 mol%. Ter-ODPs were synthesized by ROP using 1,1,10,10-tetra-n-butyl-1,10-distanna-2,9,11,18-tetraoxa-5,6,14,15-tetrasulfur-cyclodecane (tin(IV) alkoxide) that was obtained by the reaction of dibutyl tin(II) oxide with 2-hydroxyethyl disulfide. The number average molecular weight (M-n) of ter-ODPs, determined by H-1 NMR and gel permeation chromatography (GPC), ranged between 4000 g center dot mol(-1) and 8600 g center dot mol(-1). Co-monomer compositions in ter-ODPs could be controlled by changing the feed ratio of co-monomers as observed by H-1 NMR spectroscopy and matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF-MS). The amount of remaining monomers as determined by H-1 NMR could be kept below 1 wt%. Macrocycles as main sources of byproducts as determined from MALDI-TOF-MS measurements were significantly lower as compared to polymerization by Sn(Oct)(2). Glass-transition temperature (T-g) of ter-ODPs ranged between 59 degrees C and 70 degrees C.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Xiao Liang, Marc BehlORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eurpolymj.2020.110189
ISSN:0014-3057
Title of parent work (English):European polymer journal : EPJ
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:Depsipeptide; Morpholindione; Random copolymer; Ring-opening polymerization; Telechel; Tin octanoate
Volume:143
Article number:110189
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; Helmholtz Graduate School of Macromolecular Bioscience (MacroBio) [VH-GS-503]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

