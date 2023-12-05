Transdiagnostic assessment of mental disorders using the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach: relationship to disease severity

Traditionally, mental disorders have been identified based on specific symptoms and standardized diagnostic systems such as the DSM-5 and ICD-10. However, these symptom-based definitions may only partially represent neurobiological and behavioral research findings, which could impede the development of targeted treatments. A transdiagnostic approach to mental health research, such as the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach, maps resilience and broader aspects of mental health to associated components. By investigating mental disorders in a transnosological way, we can better understand disease patterns and their distinguishing and common factors, leading to more precise prevention and treatment options. Therefore, this dissertation focuses on (1) the latent domain structure of the RDoC approach in a transnosological sample including healthy controls, (2) its domain associations to disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders, and (3) an overview of the scientific results found regarding Positive (PVS) and

Traditionally, mental disorders have been identified based on specific symptoms and standardized diagnostic systems such as the DSM-5 and ICD-10. However, these symptom-based definitions may only partially represent neurobiological and behavioral research findings, which could impede the development of targeted treatments. A transdiagnostic approach to mental health research, such as the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach, maps resilience and broader aspects of mental health to associated components. By investigating mental disorders in a transnosological way, we can better understand disease patterns and their distinguishing and common factors, leading to more precise prevention and treatment options. Therefore, this dissertation focuses on (1) the latent domain structure of the RDoC approach in a transnosological sample including healthy controls, (2) its domain associations to disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders, and (3) an overview of the scientific results found regarding Positive (PVS) and Negative Valence Systems (NVS) associated with mood and anxiety disorders. The following main results were found: First, the latent RDoC domain structure for PVS and NVS, Cognitive Systems (CS), and Social Processes (SP) could be validated using self-report and behavioral measures in a transnosological sample. Second, we found transdiagnostic and disease-specific associations between those four domains and disease severity in patients with depressive and anxiety disorders. Third, the scoping review showed a sizable amount of RDoC research conducted on PVS and NVS in mood and anxiety disorders, with research gaps for both domains and specific conditions. In conclusion, the research presented in this dissertation highlights the potential of the transnosological RDoC framework approach in improving our understanding of mental disorders. By exploring the latent RDoC structure and associations with disease severity and disease-specific and transnosological associations for anxiety and depressive disorders, this research provides valuable insights into the full spectrum of psychological functioning. Additionally, this dissertation highlights the need for further research in this area, identifying both RDoC indicators and research gaps. Overall, this dissertation represents an important contribution to the ongoing efforts to improve our understanding and the treatment of mental disorders, particularly within the commonly comorbid disease spectrum of mood and anxiety disorders.

