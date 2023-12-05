Transdiagnostic assessment of mental disorders using the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach: relationship to disease severity
- Traditionally, mental disorders have been identified based on specific symptoms and standardized diagnostic systems such as the DSM-5 and ICD-10. However, these symptom-based definitions may only partially represent neurobiological and behavioral research findings, which could impede the development of targeted treatments. A transdiagnostic approach to mental health research, such as the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach, maps resilience and broader aspects of mental health to associated components. By investigating mental disorders in a transnosological way, we can better understand disease patterns and their distinguishing and common factors, leading to more precise prevention and treatment options. Therefore, this dissertation focuses on (1) the latent domain structure of the RDoC approach in a transnosological sample including healthy controls, (2) its domain associations to disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders, and (3) an overview of the scientific results found regarding Positive (PVS) andTraditionally, mental disorders have been identified based on specific symptoms and standardized diagnostic systems such as the DSM-5 and ICD-10. However, these symptom-based definitions may only partially represent neurobiological and behavioral research findings, which could impede the development of targeted treatments. A transdiagnostic approach to mental health research, such as the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) approach, maps resilience and broader aspects of mental health to associated components. By investigating mental disorders in a transnosological way, we can better understand disease patterns and their distinguishing and common factors, leading to more precise prevention and treatment options. Therefore, this dissertation focuses on (1) the latent domain structure of the RDoC approach in a transnosological sample including healthy controls, (2) its domain associations to disease severity in patients with anxiety and depressive disorders, and (3) an overview of the scientific results found regarding Positive (PVS) and Negative Valence Systems (NVS) associated with mood and anxiety disorders. The following main results were found: First, the latent RDoC domain structure for PVS and NVS, Cognitive Systems (CS), and Social Processes (SP) could be validated using self-report and behavioral measures in a transnosological sample. Second, we found transdiagnostic and disease-specific associations between those four domains and disease severity in patients with depressive and anxiety disorders. Third, the scoping review showed a sizable amount of RDoC research conducted on PVS and NVS in mood and anxiety disorders, with research gaps for both domains and specific conditions. In conclusion, the research presented in this dissertation highlights the potential of the transnosological RDoC framework approach in improving our understanding of mental disorders. By exploring the latent RDoC structure and associations with disease severity and disease-specific and transnosological associations for anxiety and depressive disorders, this research provides valuable insights into the full spectrum of psychological functioning. Additionally, this dissertation highlights the need for further research in this area, identifying both RDoC indicators and research gaps. Overall, this dissertation represents an important contribution to the ongoing efforts to improve our understanding and the treatment of mental disorders, particularly within the commonly comorbid disease spectrum of mood and anxiety disorders.…
- Traditionell werden psychische Störungen auf der Grundlage spezifischer Symptome und standardisierter Diagnosesysteme wie DSM-5 und ICD-10 diagnostiziert. Diese symptombasierten Definitionen entsprechen jedoch nur teilweise den Erkenntnissen der neurobiologischen und Verhaltensforschung, was die Entwicklung gezielter Behandlungen behindern kann. Ein transdiagnostischer Ansatz zur Erforschung psychischer Gesundheit, wie z. B. der Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) Ansatz, ordnet umfassendere Aspekte psychischer Gesundheit, wie z. B. Resilienz, den entsprechenden Komponenten zu. Durch die Untersuchung psychischer Störungen aus einer transnosologischen Perspektive können wir Krankheitsbilder und ihre gemeinsamen und unterscheidenden Faktoren besser verstehen, was zu präziseren Präventions- und Behandlungsmöglichkeiten führt. Daher konzentriert sich diese Dissertation auf (1) die latente Domänenstruktur des RDoC-Ansatzes in einer transnosologischen Stichprobe einschließlich gesunder Kontrollen, (2) die domänenspezifischen Assoziationen zurTraditionell werden psychische Störungen auf der Grundlage spezifischer Symptome und standardisierter Diagnosesysteme wie DSM-5 und ICD-10 diagnostiziert. Diese symptombasierten Definitionen entsprechen jedoch nur teilweise den Erkenntnissen der neurobiologischen und Verhaltensforschung, was die Entwicklung gezielter Behandlungen behindern kann. Ein transdiagnostischer Ansatz zur Erforschung psychischer Gesundheit, wie z. B. der Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) Ansatz, ordnet umfassendere Aspekte psychischer Gesundheit, wie z. B. Resilienz, den entsprechenden Komponenten zu. Durch die Untersuchung psychischer Störungen aus einer transnosologischen Perspektive können wir Krankheitsbilder und ihre gemeinsamen und unterscheidenden Faktoren besser verstehen, was zu präziseren Präventions- und Behandlungsmöglichkeiten führt. Daher konzentriert sich diese Dissertation auf (1) die latente Domänenstruktur des RDoC-Ansatzes in einer transnosologischen Stichprobe einschließlich gesunder Kontrollen, (2) die domänenspezifischen Assoziationen zur Krankheitsschwere bei Patienten mit Angst- und depressiven Störungen und (3) einen Überblick über die wissenschaftlichen Ergebnisse zu Positiven (PVS) und Negativen Valenzsystemen (NVS), die mit Affektiven Störungen assoziiert sind. Die folgenden Hauptergebnisse wurden gefunden: Erstens konnte die latente RDoC-Domänenstruktur für PVS und NVS, Kognitive Systeme (CS) und Soziale Prozesse (SP) anhand von Selbstberichten und Verhaltensmessungen in einer transnosologischen Stichprobe validiert werden. Zweitens fanden wir transdiagnostische und krankheitsspezifische Assoziationen zwischen diesen vier Domänen und der Krankheitsschwere bei Patienten mit Angst- und depressiven Störungen. Drittens zeigte die durchgeführte Übersichtsarbeit eine beträchtliche Menge an RDoC-Forschung zu PVS und NVS bei affektiven Störungen, mit Forschungslücken für beide Domänen und spezifische Bedingungen. Zusammenfassend lässt sich sagen, dass die in dieser Dissertation vorgestellten Forschungsergebnisse das Potenzial des transnosologischen RDoC-Konzepts zur Verbesserung unseres Verständnisses psychischer Störungen unterstreichen. Durch die Untersuchung der latenten RDoC-Struktur und der Assoziationen mit dem Krankheitsschweregrad sowie der krankheitsspezifischen und transnosologischen Assoziationen für Angst- und depressive Störungen liefert diese Forschungsarbeit wertvolle Einblicke in das gesamte Spektrum psychischer Funktionsweisen. Darüber hinaus zeigt diese Dissertation den Bedarf an weiterer Forschung in diesem Bereich auf, indem sie sowohl RDoC-Indikatoren als auch Forschungslücken identifiziert. Insgesamt stellt diese Dissertation einen wichtigen Beitrag zu den laufenden Bemühungen um ein besseres Verständnis und eine bessere Behandlung psychischer Störungen dar, insbesondere innerhalb des häufig komorbiden Krankheitsspektrums der affektiven Störungen.…
|Bernd Rainer FörstnerORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-611150
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-61115
|Michael A. RappORCiDGND, Alfons HammORCiDGND
|Michael A. Rapp, Mira Tschorn
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2023/06/22
|2023/12/05
|Diagnose und Klassifikation; Krankheitsschwere; negatives Valenzsystem; positives Valenzsystem; transdiagnostisch
RDoC; Research Domain Criteria; diagnosis and classification; disease severity; negative valence systems; positive valence systems; transdiagnostic
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|62-XX STATISTICS / 62Hxx Multivariate analysis [See also 60Exx] / 62H25 Factor analysis and principal components; correspondence analysis
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International