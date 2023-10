Basic psychological needs and depression in the context of health and exercise

Depressive disorders are associated with reduced life satisfaction and ability to work. The waiting time for psychotherapy in Germany is currently between three and six months. Accordingly, there is a need for alternative, evidence-based treatment options that are made accessible to patients at a low threshold. A large number of empirical studies prove the effectiveness of exercise in mild and moderate depression. For further conceptualization and quality assurance of exercise as a treatment option, it is necessary to understand the concrete mechanisms of action. In addition to physiological factors, psychological factors also play a role in the effect. As a meta-theory of human experience and behavior, Self-Determination Theory (SDT) provides a useful frame for understanding psychological mechanisms of action with concrete implications for treatment practice. The conceptual extension of SDT to include the frustration of basic psychological needs in addition to need satisfaction is proving useful in the study of mental illness. The

Depressive disorders are associated with reduced life satisfaction and ability to work. The waiting time for psychotherapy in Germany is currently between three and six months. Accordingly, there is a need for alternative, evidence-based treatment options that are made accessible to patients at a low threshold. A large number of empirical studies prove the effectiveness of exercise in mild and moderate depression. For further conceptualization and quality assurance of exercise as a treatment option, it is necessary to understand the concrete mechanisms of action. In addition to physiological factors, psychological factors also play a role in the effect. As a meta-theory of human experience and behavior, Self-Determination Theory (SDT) provides a useful frame for understanding psychological mechanisms of action with concrete implications for treatment practice. The conceptual extension of SDT to include the frustration of basic psychological needs in addition to need satisfaction is proving useful in the study of mental illness. The first part of this dissertation consists of two publications that validate relevant measurement instruments in this context. The first questionnaire measures the extent of generally experienced satisfaction and frustration of the basic psychological needs for autonomy, competence, and relatedness. The second questionnaire measures the experienced satisfaction of needs by the instructor (here: exercise therapist). The second part of the dissertation includes two publications that examine and classify the satisfaction and frustration of basic psychological needs in depressive symptoms. Differences in the extent of need satisfaction and need frustration between a sample with depression and a sample without depressive symptoms are examined. Further, the relationship between need frustration and depressive symptoms is placed in the context of established pathological processes (emotional dysregulation, rumination). The main findings of this work show that by adding the dimension of need frustration to Basic Psychological Needs Theory, SDT now covers a broader spectrum on the health-disease continuum. In doing so, SDT focuses on the psychological impact of social environments. In addition to the nonfulfillment of basic psychological needs, it is primarily experienced need frustration that is a general vulnerability factor for the occurrence of psychological illness. Moreover, the unbalanced satisfaction of basic psychological needs possibly indicates a conflicting experience between the needs. For the treatment practice it can be deduced that an autonomy-supporting atmosphere, which enables the balanced satisfaction of all three needs, is central for the treatment success.

