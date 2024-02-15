Identification of a super-functional Tfh-like subpopulation in murine lupus by pattern perception

Stefanie Gryzik, Yen Hoang, Timo Lischke, Elodie Mohr, Melanie Venzke, Isabelle Kadner, Josephine Pötzsch, Detlef Groth, Andreas Radbruch, Andreas Hutloff, Ria Baumgrass Dysregulated cytokine expression by T cells plays a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases. However, the identification of the corresponding pathogenic subpopulations is a challenge, since a distinction between physiological variation and a new quality in the expression of protein markers requires combinatorial evaluation. Here, we were able to identify a super-functional follicular helper T cell (Tfh)-like subpopulation in lupus-prone NZBxW mice with our binning approach "pattern recognition of immune cells (PRI)". PRI uncovered a subpopulation of IL-21(+) IFN-gamma(high) PD-1(low) CD40L(high) CXCR5(-) Bcl-6(-) T cells specifically expanded in diseased mice. In addition, these cells express high levels of TNF-alpha and IL-2, and provide B cell help for IgG production in an IL-21 and CD40L dependent manner. This super-functional T cell subset might be a superior driver of autoimmune processes due to a polyfunctional and high cytokine expression combined with Tfh-like properties.