Identification of a super-functional Tfh-like subpopulation in murine lupus by pattern perception

Stefanie Gryzik, Yen Hoang, Timo Lischke, Elodie Mohr, Melanie Venzke, Isabelle Kadner, Josephine Pötzsch, Detlef Groth, Andreas Radbruch, Andreas Hutloff, Ria Baumgrass
- Dysregulated cytokine expression by T cells plays a pivotal role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases. However, the identification of the corresponding pathogenic subpopulations is a challenge, since a distinction between physiological variation and a new quality in the expression of protein markers requires combinatorial evaluation. Here, we were able to identify a super-functional follicular helper T cell (Tfh)-like subpopulation in lupus-prone NZBxW mice with our binning approach "pattern recognition of immune cells (PRI)". PRI uncovered a subpopulation of IL-21(+) IFN-gamma(high) PD-1(low) CD40L(high) CXCR5(-) Bcl-6(-) T cells specifically expanded in diseased mice. In addition, these cells express high levels of TNF-alpha and IL-2, and provide B cell help for IgG production in an IL-21 and CD40L dependent manner. This super-functional T cell subset might be a superior driver of autoimmune processes due to a polyfunctional and high cytokine expression combined with Tfh-like properties.