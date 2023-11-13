Schließen

Parental support, health, and cyberbullying among adolescents with intellectual and developmental disabilities

  Some studies reveal that adolescents with intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities are more likely to be victims of both face-to-face bullying and cyberbullying. Research also suggests that these adolescents are likely to witness bullying victimization. More research is needed to better understand the negative outcomes associated with their experiences. The purpose of this short-term longitudinal study was to investigate the buffering effect of parental social support on the associations of cyberbullying victimization and bystanding to subjective health complaints, suicidal ideation, and non-suicidal self-harm. Participants were 121 adolescents (63% male;Mage = 14.10 years) with intellectual disabilities and developmental disorders who completed questionnaires on their face-to-face and cyberbullying victimization and bystanding, parental social support, subjective health complaints, suicidal ideation, and non-suicidal self-harm during the 7th grade (Time 1). In 8th grade (Time 2), they completed questionnaires on subjective health complaints, suicidal ideation, and non-suicidal self-harm. The findings revealed that the positive associations between Time 1 cyberbullying victimization and Time 2 subjective health complaints, suicidal ideation, and non-suicidal self-harm were stronger at lower levels of Time 1 parental social support, while high levels of Time 1 parental social support diminished these relationships. Similar patterns were found for Time 1 cyberbullying bystanding and Time 2 subjective health complaints. Parental social support has a buffering effect on the relationships among cyberbullying victimization, bystanding, and health outcomes among adolescents with intellectual and developmental disorders.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Michelle F. Wright, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10826-020-01739-9
ISSN:1062-1024
ISSN:1573-2843
Title of parent work (English):Journal of child and family studies
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/27
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/13
Tag:bystander; health; self-harm; susicidal ideation; victimization
Volume:29
Issue:9
Number of pages:12
First page:2390
Last Page:2401
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

