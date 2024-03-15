Ammonium salts are a reservoir of nitrogen on a cometary nucleus and possibly on some asteroids

Olivier Poch, Istiqomah Istiqomah, Eric Quirico, Pierre Beck, Bernard Schmitt, Patrice Theulé, Alexandre Faure, Pierre Hily-Blant, Lydie Bonal, David Kappel The measured nitrogen-to-carbon ratio in comets is lower than for the Sun, a discrepancy which could be alleviated if there is an unknown reservoir of nitrogen in comets. The nucleus of comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko exhibits an unidentified broad spectral reflectance feature around 3.2 micrometers, which is ubiquitous across its surface. On the basis of laboratory experiments, we attribute this absorption band to ammonium salts mixed with dust on the surface. The depth of the band indicates that semivolatile ammonium salts are a substantial reservoir of nitrogen in the comet, potentially dominating over refractory organic matter and more volatile species. Similar absorption features appear in the spectra of some asteroids, implying a compositional link between asteroids, comets, and the parent interstellar cloud.