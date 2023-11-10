Schließen

The sequence of isomorphism-

  • Isomorphism has been widely used to describe why trends penetrate entire organizational fields. However, research so far has neglected the temporal aspects of such diffusion processes and the organizational reasons underlying the introduction of new management tools. We argue that during reform waves, the reasons for adopting the new tools differ over time. Using comparative data from two surveys on quality management in the field of higher education and the health sector, we show that early adopters are more likely to be motivated by instrumental reasons, while late adopters will more likely be motivated by institutional reasons.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Matthias DöringORCiDGND, Moritz AnsmannGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/00953997211017137
ISSN:0095-3997
ISSN:1552-3039
Title of parent work (English):Administration & society
Subtitle (English):the temporal diffusion patterns of quality management in higher education institutions and hospitals
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:higher education; hospitals; institutions; isomorphism; organization; quality management
Volume:54
Issue:1
Article number:00953997211017137
Number of pages:30
First page:87
Last Page:116
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A/B]
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.