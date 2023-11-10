The sequence of isomorphism-
- Isomorphism has been widely used to describe why trends penetrate entire organizational fields. However, research so far has neglected the temporal aspects of such diffusion processes and the organizational reasons underlying the introduction of new management tools. We argue that during reform waves, the reasons for adopting the new tools differ over time. Using comparative data from two surveys on quality management in the field of higher education and the health sector, we show that early adopters are more likely to be motivated by instrumental reasons, while late adopters will more likely be motivated by institutional reasons.
|Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND, Matthias DöringORCiDGND, Moritz AnsmannGND
|https://doi.org/10.1177/00953997211017137
|0095-3997
|1552-3039
|Administration & society
|the temporal diffusion patterns of quality management in higher education institutions and hospitals
|Sage Publ.
|Thousand Oaks
|Article
|English
|2021/05/30
|2022
|2023/11/10
|higher education; hospitals; institutions; isomorphism; organization; quality management
|54
|1
|00953997211017137
|30
|87
|116
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [49 01PY13003A/B]
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
|Referiert
|Open Access