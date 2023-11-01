Cenozoic magma-assisted continental rifting and crustal block rotations in an extensional overlap zone between two rift segments, Southwest Ethiopia, East Africa

Continental rifts are key geodynamic regions where the complex interplay of magmatism and faulting activity can be studied to understand the driving forces of extension and the formation of new divergent plate boundaries. Well-preserved rift morphology can provide a wealth of information on the growth, interaction, and linkage of normal-fault systems through time. If rift basins are preserved over longer geologic time periods, sedimentary archives generated during extensional processes may mirror tectonic and climatic influences on erosional and sedimentary processes that have varied over time. Rift basins are furthermore strategic areas for hydrocarbon and geothermal energy exploration, and they play a central role in species dispersal and evolution as well as providing or inhibiting hydrologic connectivity along basins at emerging plate boundaries. The Cenozoic East African rift system (EARS) is one of the most important continental extension zones, reflecting a range of evolutionary stages from an early rift stage with isolated

Continental rifts are key geodynamic regions where the complex interplay of magmatism and faulting activity can be studied to understand the driving forces of extension and the formation of new divergent plate boundaries. Well-preserved rift morphology can provide a wealth of information on the growth, interaction, and linkage of normal-fault systems through time. If rift basins are preserved over longer geologic time periods, sedimentary archives generated during extensional processes may mirror tectonic and climatic influences on erosional and sedimentary processes that have varied over time. Rift basins are furthermore strategic areas for hydrocarbon and geothermal energy exploration, and they play a central role in species dispersal and evolution as well as providing or inhibiting hydrologic connectivity along basins at emerging plate boundaries. The Cenozoic East African rift system (EARS) is one of the most important continental extension zones, reflecting a range of evolutionary stages from an early rift stage with isolated basins in Malawi to an advanced stage of continental extension in southern Afar. Consequently, the EARS is an ideal natural laboratory that lends itself to the study of different stages in the breakup of a continent. The volcanically and seismically active eastern branch of the EARS is characterized by multiple, laterally offset tectonic and magmatic segments where adjacent extensional basins facilitate crustal extension either across a broad deformation zone or via major transfer faulting. The Broadly Rifted Zone (BRZ) in southern Ethiopia is an integral part of the eastern branch of the EARS; in this region, rift segments of the southern Ethiopian Rift (sMER) and northern Kenyan Rift (nKR) propagate in opposite directions in a region with one of the earliest manifestations of volcanism and extensional tectonism in East Africa. The basin margins of the Chew-Bahir Basin and the Gofa Province, characterized by a semi-arid climate and largely uniform lithology, provide ideal conditions for studying the tectonic and geomorphologic features of this complex kinematic transfer zone, but more importantly, this area is suitable for characterizing and quantifying the overlap between the propagating structures of the sMER and nKR and the resulting deformation patterns of the BRZ transfer zones. In this study, I have combined data from thermochronology, thermal modeling, morphometry, paleomagnetic analysis, geochronology, and geomorphological field observations with information from published studies to reconstruct the spatiotemporal relationship between volcanism and fault activity in the BRZ and quantify the deformation patterns of the overlapping rift segments. I present the following results: (1) new thermochronological data from the en-échelon basin margins and footwall blocks of the rift flanks and morphometric results verified in the field to link different phases of magmatism and faulting during extension and infer geomorphological landscape features related to the current tectonic interaction between the nKR and the sMER; (2) temporally constrained paleomagnetic data from the BRZ overlap zone between the Ethiopian and Kenyan rifts to quantitatively determine block rotation between the two segments. Combining the collected data, time-temperature histories of thermal modeling results from representative samples show well-defined deformation phases between 25–20 Ma, 15–9Ma, and ~5 Ma to the present. Each deformation phase is characterized by the onset of rapid cooling (>2°C/Ma) of the crust associated with uplift or exhumation of the rift shoulder. After an initial, spatially very diffuse phase of extension, the rift has gradually evolved into a system of connected structures formed in an increasingly focused rift zone during the last 5 Ma. Regarding the morphometric analysis of the rift structures, it can be shown that normalized slope indices of the river courses, spatial arrangement of knickpoints in the river longitudinal profiles of the footwall blocks, local relief values, and the average maximum values of the slope of the river profiles indicate a gradual increase in the extension rate from north (Sawula basin: mature) to south (Chew Bahir: young). The complexity of the structural evolution of the BRZ overlap zone between nKR and sMER is further emphasized by the documentation of crustal blocks around a vertical axis. A comparison of the mean directions obtained for the Eo-Oligocene (Ds=352.6°, Is=-17.0°, N=18, α95=5.5°) and Miocene (Ds=2.9°, Is=0.9°, N=9, α95=12.4°) volcanics relative to the pole for stable South Africa and with respect to the corresponding ages of the analyzed units record a significant counterclockwise rotation of ~11.1°± 6.4° and insignificant CCW rotation of ~3.2° ± 11.5°, respectively.

…