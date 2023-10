Carbon nitride: a flexible platform for net-oxidative and net-neutral photocatalysis

Solar photocatalysis is the one of leading concepts of research in the current paradigm of sustainable chemical industry. For actual practical implementation of sunlight-driven catalytic processes in organic synthesis, a cheap, efficient, versatile and robust heterogeneous catalyst is necessary. Carbon nitrides are a class of organic semiconductors who are known to fulfill these requirements. First, current state of solar photocatalysis in economy, industry and lab research is overviewed, outlining EU project funding, prospective synthetic and reforming bulk processes, small scale solar organic chemistry, and existing reactor designs and prototypes, concluding feasibility of the approach. Then, the photocatalytic aerobic cleavage of oximes to corresponding aldehydes and ketones by anionic poly(heptazine imide) carbon nitride is discussed. The reaction provides a feasible method of deprotection and formation of carbonyl compounds from nitrosation products and serves as a convenient model to study chromoselectivity and photophysics of

Solar photocatalysis is the one of leading concepts of research in the current paradigm of sustainable chemical industry. For actual practical implementation of sunlight-driven catalytic processes in organic synthesis, a cheap, efficient, versatile and robust heterogeneous catalyst is necessary. Carbon nitrides are a class of organic semiconductors who are known to fulfill these requirements. First, current state of solar photocatalysis in economy, industry and lab research is overviewed, outlining EU project funding, prospective synthetic and reforming bulk processes, small scale solar organic chemistry, and existing reactor designs and prototypes, concluding feasibility of the approach. Then, the photocatalytic aerobic cleavage of oximes to corresponding aldehydes and ketones by anionic poly(heptazine imide) carbon nitride is discussed. The reaction provides a feasible method of deprotection and formation of carbonyl compounds from nitrosation products and serves as a convenient model to study chromoselectivity and photophysics of energy transfer in heterogeneous photocatalysis. Afterwards, the ability of mesoporous graphitic carbon nitride to conduct proton-coupled electron transfer was utilized for the direct oxygenation of 1,3-oxazolidin-2-ones to corresponding 1,3-oxazlidine-2,4-diones. This reaction provides an easier access to a key scaffold of diverse types of drugs and agrochemicals. Finally, a series of novel carbon nitrides based on poly(triazine imide) and poly(heptazine imide) structure was synthesized from cyanamide and potassium rhodizonate. These catalysts demonstrated a good performance in a set of photocatalytic benchmark reactions, including aerobic oxidation, dual nickel photoredox catalysis, hydrogen peroxide evolution and chromoselective transformation of organosulfur precursors. Concluding, the scope of carbon nitride utilization for net-oxidative and net-neutral photocatalytic processes was expanded, and a new tunable platform for catalyst synthesis was discovered.

