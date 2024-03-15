Taxonomical and functional diversity of Saprolegniales in Anzali lagoon, Iran

Studies on the diversity, distribution and ecological role of Saprolegniales (Oomycota) in freshwater ecosystems are currently receiving attention due to a greater understanding of their role in carbon cycling in various aquatic ecosystems. In this study, we characterized several Saprolegniales species isolated from Anzali lagoon, Gilan province, Iran, using morphological and molecular methods. Four species of Saprolegnia were identified, including S. anisospora and S. diclina as first reports for Iran, as well as Achlya strains, which were closely related to A. bisexualis, A. debaryana and A. intricata. Evaluation of the ligno-, cellulo- and chitinolytic activities was performed using plate assay methods. Most of the Saprolegniales isolates were obtained in autumn, and nearly 50% of the strains showed chitinolytic and cellulolytic activities. However, only a few Saprolegniales strains showed lignolytic activities. This study has important implications for better understanding the ecological niche of oomycetes, and to differentiate

Studies on the diversity, distribution and ecological role of Saprolegniales (Oomycota) in freshwater ecosystems are currently receiving attention due to a greater understanding of their role in carbon cycling in various aquatic ecosystems. In this study, we characterized several Saprolegniales species isolated from Anzali lagoon, Gilan province, Iran, using morphological and molecular methods. Four species of Saprolegnia were identified, including S. anisospora and S. diclina as first reports for Iran, as well as Achlya strains, which were closely related to A. bisexualis, A. debaryana and A. intricata. Evaluation of the ligno-, cellulo- and chitinolytic activities was performed using plate assay methods. Most of the Saprolegniales isolates were obtained in autumn, and nearly 50% of the strains showed chitinolytic and cellulolytic activities. However, only a few Saprolegniales strains showed lignolytic activities. This study has important implications for better understanding the ecological niche of oomycetes, and to differentiate them from morphologically similar, but functionally different aquatic fungi in freshwater ecosystems.

…