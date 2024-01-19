Schließen

Mechanism of the oxidation of 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine catalyzed by peroxidase-like Pt nanoparticles immobilized in spherical polyelectrolyte brushes

  • Experimental and kinetic modelling studies are presented to investigate the mechanism of 3,3 ',5,5 '-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) oxidation by hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) catalyzed by peroxidase-like Pt nanoparticles immobilized in spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB-Pt). Due to the high stability of SPB-Pt colloidal, this reaction can be monitored precisely in situ by UV/VIS spectroscopy. The time-dependent concentration of the blue-colored oxidation product of TMB expressed by different kinetic models was used to simulate the experimental data by a genetic fitting algorithm. After falsifying the models with abundant experimental data, it is found that both H2O2 and TMB adsorb on the surface of Pt nanoparticles to react, indicating that the reaction follows the Langmuir-Hinshelwood mechanism. A true rate constant k, characterizing the rate-determining step of the reaction and which is independent on the amount of catalysts used, is obtained for the first time. Furthermore, it is found that the product adsorbes strongly on the surfaceExperimental and kinetic modelling studies are presented to investigate the mechanism of 3,3 ',5,5 '-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) oxidation by hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) catalyzed by peroxidase-like Pt nanoparticles immobilized in spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPB-Pt). Due to the high stability of SPB-Pt colloidal, this reaction can be monitored precisely in situ by UV/VIS spectroscopy. The time-dependent concentration of the blue-colored oxidation product of TMB expressed by different kinetic models was used to simulate the experimental data by a genetic fitting algorithm. After falsifying the models with abundant experimental data, it is found that both H2O2 and TMB adsorb on the surface of Pt nanoparticles to react, indicating that the reaction follows the Langmuir-Hinshelwood mechanism. A true rate constant k, characterizing the rate-determining step of the reaction and which is independent on the amount of catalysts used, is obtained for the first time. Furthermore, it is found that the product adsorbes strongly on the surface of nanoparticles, thus inhibiting the reaction. The entire analysis provides a new perspective to study the catalytic mechanism and evaluate the catalytic activity of the peroxidase-like nanoparticles.show moreshow less

Author details:Sasa GuORCiDGND, Sebastian RisseGND, Yan LuORCiDGND, Matthias Ballauff
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cphc.201901087
ISSN:1439-4235
ISSN:1439-7641
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31875355
Title of parent work (English):ChemPhysChem
Subtitle (English):a kinetic study
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/24
Publication year:2019
Release date:2024/01/19
Tag:UV; brushes; kinetics; nanoparticles; reaction mechanisms; spherical polyelectrolyte; vis spectroscopy
Volume:21
Issue:5
Number of pages:9
First page:450
Last Page:458
Funding institution:transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

