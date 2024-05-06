Schließen

Imperative or functional control flow handling

  • Modern data analysis tasks often involve control flow statements, such as the iterations in PageRank and K-means. To achieve scalability, developers usually implement these tasks in distributed dataflow systems, such as Spark and Flink. Designers of such systems have to choose between providing imperative or functional control flow constructs to users. Imperative constructs are easier to use, but functional constructs are easier to compile to an efficient dataflow job. We propose Mitos, a system where control flow is both easy to use and efficient. Mitos relies on an intermediate representation based on the static single assignment form. This allows us to abstract away from specific control flow constructs and treat any imperative control flow uniformly both when building the dataflow job and when coordinating the distributed execution.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gábor E. GévayORCiDGND, Tilmann RablORCiDGND, Sebastian Breß, Loránd Madai-Tahy, Jorge-Arnulfo Quiané-RuizORCiD, Volker MarklGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/3542700.3542715
ISSN:0163-5808
Title of parent work (English):SIGMOD record / Association for Computing Machinery, Special Interest Group on Management of Data
Subtitle (English):why not the best of both worlds?
Publisher:Association for Computing Machinery
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/06
Volume:51
Issue:1
Number of pages:8
First page:60
Last Page:67
Funding institution:German Ministry for Education and Research as BIFOLD -Berlin Institute; for the Foundations of Learning and Data [01IS18025A, 01IS18037A];; German Research Foundation [414984028 -SFB 1404]
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
External remark:Minor revision of the paper: https://doi.org/10.1109/ICDE51399.2021.00127

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.