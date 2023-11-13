McKean-Vlasov SDEs in nonlinear filtering

Various particle filters have been proposed over the last couple of decades with the common feature that the update step is governed by a type of control law. This feature makes them an attractive alternative to traditional sequential Monte Carlo which scales poorly with the state dimension due to weight degeneracy. This article proposes a unifying framework that allows us to systematically derive the McKean-Vlasov representations of these filters for the discrete time and continuous time observation case, taking inspiration from the smooth approximation of the data considered in [D. Crisan and J. Xiong, Stochastics, 82 (2010), pp. 53-68; J. M. Clark and D. Crisan, Probab. Theory Related Fields, 133 (2005), pp. 43-56]. We consider three filters that have been proposed in the literature and use this framework to derive Ito representations of their limiting forms as the approximation parameter delta -> 0. All filters require the solution of a Poisson equation defined on R-d, for which existence and uniqueness of solutions can be a

Various particle filters have been proposed over the last couple of decades with the common feature that the update step is governed by a type of control law. This feature makes them an attractive alternative to traditional sequential Monte Carlo which scales poorly with the state dimension due to weight degeneracy. This article proposes a unifying framework that allows us to systematically derive the McKean-Vlasov representations of these filters for the discrete time and continuous time observation case, taking inspiration from the smooth approximation of the data considered in [D. Crisan and J. Xiong, Stochastics, 82 (2010), pp. 53-68; J. M. Clark and D. Crisan, Probab. Theory Related Fields, 133 (2005), pp. 43-56]. We consider three filters that have been proposed in the literature and use this framework to derive Ito representations of their limiting forms as the approximation parameter delta -> 0. All filters require the solution of a Poisson equation defined on R-d, for which existence and uniqueness of solutions can be a nontrivial issue. We additionally establish conditions on the signal-observation system that ensures well-posedness of the weighted Poisson equation arising in one of the filters.

