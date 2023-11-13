McKean-Vlasov SDEs in nonlinear filtering
Various particle filters have been proposed over the last couple of decades with the common feature that the update step is governed by a type of control law. This feature makes them an attractive alternative to traditional sequential Monte Carlo which scales poorly with the state dimension due to weight degeneracy. This article proposes a unifying framework that allows us to systematically derive the McKean-Vlasov representations of these filters for the discrete time and continuous time observation case, taking inspiration from the smooth approximation of the data considered in [D. Crisan and J. Xiong, Stochastics, 82 (2010), pp. 53-68; J. M. Clark and D. Crisan, Probab. Theory Related Fields, 133 (2005), pp. 43-56]. We consider three filters that have been proposed in the literature and use this framework to derive Ito representations of their limiting forms as the approximation parameter delta -> 0. All filters require the solution of a Poisson equation defined on R-d, for which existence and uniqueness of solutions can be a nontrivial issue. We additionally establish conditions on the signal-observation system that ensures well-posedness of the weighted Poisson equation arising in one of the filters.
|Sahani Darschika PathirajaORCiD, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND, Wilhelm StannatORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1137/20M1355197
|0363-0129
|1095-7138
|SIAM journal on control and optimization : a publication of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
|Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
|Philadelphia
|Article
|English
|2022/11/04
|2021
|2023/11/13
|McKean-Vlasov; Poincare inequality; data assimilation; feedback particle filter; mean-field equations; nonlinear filtering; well-posedness
|59
|6
|28
|4188
|4215
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1-318763901]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Referiert
|Open Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International