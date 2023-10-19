Schließen

Fractional brownian motion of dislocations during creep deformation of metals

  • The present work offers an explanation on how the long-range interaction of dislocations influences their movement, and therefore the strain, during creep of metals. It is proposed that collective motion of dislocations can be described as a fractional Brownian motion. This explains the noisy appearance of the creep strain signal as a function of time. Such signal is split into a deterministic and a stochastic part. These terms can be related to two kinds of dislocation motions: individual and collective, respectively. The description is consistent with the fractal nature of strain-induced dislocation structures predicated in previous works. Moreover, it encompasses the evolution of the strain rate during all stages of creep, including the tertiary one. Creep data from Al99.8% and Al3.85%Mg tested at different temperatures and stresses are used to validate the proposed ideas: it is found that different creep stages present different diffusion characters, and therefore different dislocation motion character.

Author details:Ricardo FernandezORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD, Gerardo GarcesORCiD, H. Nieto-Luis, Gaspar Gonzalez-DoncelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.msea.2020.140013
ISSN:0921-5093
ISSN:1873-4936
Title of parent work (English):Materials science & engineering. A, Structural materials
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/05
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/19
Tag:Aluminum alloys; Creep; Diffusion; Dislocation motion; Fractal; structures
Volume:796
Article number:140013
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:MINECO, Spain [MAT2017-83825-C4-1-R]; Community of Madrid, CAM,; SpainComunidad de Madrid [Y2018/NMT-4668]
Peer review:Referiert

