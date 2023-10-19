Fractional brownian motion of dislocations during creep deformation of metals

Ricardo Fernandez, Giovanni Bruno, Gerardo Garces, H. Nieto-Luis, Gaspar Gonzalez-Doncel The present work offers an explanation on how the long-range interaction of dislocations influences their movement, and therefore the strain, during creep of metals. It is proposed that collective motion of dislocations can be described as a fractional Brownian motion. This explains the noisy appearance of the creep strain signal as a function of time. Such signal is split into a deterministic and a stochastic part. These terms can be related to two kinds of dislocation motions: individual and collective, respectively. The description is consistent with the fractal nature of strain-induced dislocation structures predicated in previous works. Moreover, it encompasses the evolution of the strain rate during all stages of creep, including the tertiary one. Creep data from Al99.8% and Al3.85%Mg tested at different temperatures and stresses are used to validate the proposed ideas: it is found that different creep stages present different diffusion characters, and therefore different dislocation motion character.