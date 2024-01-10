Schließen

Short-term plyometric Jump training improves repeated-sprint ability in prepuberal male soccer players

  • This study examined the effects of a short-term (i.e., 8 weeks) combined horizontal and vertical plyometric jump training (PJT) program in combination with regular soccer-specific training as compared with soccer-specific training only on jump and change of direction (CoD) performances, speed, and repeated-sprint ability (RSA) in prepuberal male soccer players. Twenty-four players were recruited and randomly assigned to either a PJT group (PJT(G); n = 13; 12.7 +/- 0.2 years) or an active control group (CONG; n = 11; 12.7 +/- 0.2 years). The outcome measures included tests for the assessment of jump performance (drop jump from 20- to 40-cm height [DJ20 and DJ40] and 3-hop test [THT]), speed (20-m sprint), CoD (T-test), and RSA (20-m repeated shuttle sprint). Data were analyzed using magnitude-based inferences. Within-group analyses revealed large performance improvements in the T-test (d = -1.2), DJ20 (d = 3.7), DJ40 (d = 3.6), THT (d = 0.6), and the RSA(total) (d = -1.6) in the PJT(G). Between-group analyses showed greater performanceThis study examined the effects of a short-term (i.e., 8 weeks) combined horizontal and vertical plyometric jump training (PJT) program in combination with regular soccer-specific training as compared with soccer-specific training only on jump and change of direction (CoD) performances, speed, and repeated-sprint ability (RSA) in prepuberal male soccer players. Twenty-four players were recruited and randomly assigned to either a PJT group (PJT(G); n = 13; 12.7 +/- 0.2 years) or an active control group (CONG; n = 11; 12.7 +/- 0.2 years). The outcome measures included tests for the assessment of jump performance (drop jump from 20- to 40-cm height [DJ20 and DJ40] and 3-hop test [THT]), speed (20-m sprint), CoD (T-test), and RSA (20-m repeated shuttle sprint). Data were analyzed using magnitude-based inferences. Within-group analyses revealed large performance improvements in the T-test (d = -1.2), DJ20 (d = 3.7), DJ40 (d = 3.6), THT (d = 0.6), and the RSA(total) (d = -1.6) in the PJT(G). Between-group analyses showed greater performance improvements in the T-test (d = -2.9), 20-m sprint time (d = -2.0), DJ20 (d = 2.4), DJ40 (d = 2.0), THT (d = 1.9), RSA(best) (d = -1.9), and the RSA(total) (d = -1.9) in the PJT(G) compared with CONG. Eight weeks of an in-season PJT in addition to regular soccer-specific training induced larger increases in measures of physical fitness in prepuberal male soccer players compared with regular soccer-specific training only. More specifically, PJT was effective in improving RSA performance.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Yassine NegraORCiD, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Jaime Fernandez-FernandezORCiDGND, Senda Sammoud, Raja Bouguezzi, Olaf PrieskeORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1519/JSC.0000000000002703
ISSN:1064-8011
ISSN:1533-4287
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33105376
Title of parent work (English):Journal of strength and conditioning research : the research journal of the NSCA
Publisher:Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/11/16
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/10
Tag:athletic performance; soccer; stretch-shortening cycle; youth
Volume:34
Issue:11
Number of pages:9
First page:3241
Last Page:3249
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.