Using SXRR to probe the nature of discontinuities in SLM additive manufactured inconel 718 specimens

  The utilization of additive manufacturing (AM) to fabricate robust structural components relies on understanding the nature of internal anomalies or discontinuities, which can compromise the structural integrity. While some discontinuities in AM microstructures stem from similar mechanisms as observed in more traditional processes such as casting, others are unique to the AM process. Discontinuities in AM are challenging to detect, due to their submicron size and orientation dependency. Toward the goal of improving structural integrity, minimizing discontinuities in an AM build requires an understanding of the mechanisms of formation to mitigate their occurrence. This study utilizes various techniques to evaluate the shape, size, nature and distribution of discontinuities in AM Inconel 718, in a non-hot isostatic pressed (HIPed) as-built, non-HIPed and direct age, and HIPed with two step age samples. Non-destructive synchrotron radiation refraction and transmission radiography (SXRR) provides additional information beyond that obtained with destructive optical microscopy. SXRR was able to distinguish between voids, cracks and lack of melt in, due to its sensitivity to the orientation of the discontinuity.

Author details:Rene LaquaiORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Judith Ann Schneider, Andreas KupschORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11661-020-05847-5
ISSN:1073-5623
ISSN:1543-1940
Title of parent work (English):Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/30
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/16
Volume:51
Issue:8
Number of pages:12
First page:4146
Last Page:4157
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

