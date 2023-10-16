Laboratory study on fluid-induced fault slip behavior: the role of fluid pressurization rate

Understanding the physical mechanisms governing fluid-induced fault slip is important for improved mitigation of seismic risks associated with large-scale fluid injection. We conducted fluid-induced fault slip experiments in the laboratory on critically stressed saw-cut sandstone samples with high permeability using different fluid pressurization rates. Our experimental results demonstrate that fault slip behavior is governed by fluid pressurization rate rather than injection pressure. Slow stick-slip episodes (peak slip velocity < 4 mu m/s) are induced by fast fluid injection rate, whereas fault creep with slip velocity < 0.4 mu m/s mainly occurs in response to slow fluid injection rate. Fluid-induced fault slip may remain mechanically stable for loading stiffness larger than fault stiffness. Independent of fault slip mode, we observed dynamic frictional weakening of the artificial fault at elevated pore pressure. Our observations highlight that varying fluid injection rates may assist in reducing potential seismic hazards of

Understanding the physical mechanisms governing fluid-induced fault slip is important for improved mitigation of seismic risks associated with large-scale fluid injection. We conducted fluid-induced fault slip experiments in the laboratory on critically stressed saw-cut sandstone samples with high permeability using different fluid pressurization rates. Our experimental results demonstrate that fault slip behavior is governed by fluid pressurization rate rather than injection pressure. Slow stick-slip episodes (peak slip velocity < 4 mu m/s) are induced by fast fluid injection rate, whereas fault creep with slip velocity < 0.4 mu m/s mainly occurs in response to slow fluid injection rate. Fluid-induced fault slip may remain mechanically stable for loading stiffness larger than fault stiffness. Independent of fault slip mode, we observed dynamic frictional weakening of the artificial fault at elevated pore pressure. Our observations highlight that varying fluid injection rates may assist in reducing potential seismic hazards of field-scale fluid injection projects. <br /> Plain Language Summary Human-induced earthquakes from field-scale fluid injection projects including enhanced geothermal system and deep wastewater injection have been documented worldwide. Although it is clear that fluid pressure plays a crucial role in triggering fault slip, the physical mechanism behind induced seismicity still remains poorly understood. We performed laboratory tests, and here we present two fluid-induced slip experiments conducted on permeable Bentheim sandstone samples crosscut by a fault that is critically stressed. Fault slip is then triggered by pumping the water from the bottom end of the sample at different fluid injection rates. Our results show that fault slip is controlled by fluid pressure increase rate rather than by the absolute magnitude of fluid pressure. In contrast to episodes of relatively rapid but stable sliding events caused by a fast fluid injection rate, fault creep is observed during slow fluid injection. Strong weakening of the dynamic friction coefficient of the experimental fault is observed at elevated pore pressure, independent of fault slip mode. These results may provide a better understanding of the complex behavior of fluid-induced fault slip on the field scale.

