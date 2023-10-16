Schließen

Crustal seismic attenuation parameters in the western region of the North Anatolian Fault Zone

  • Detailed knowledge of the crustal structure along the North Anatolian Fault Zone can help in understanding past and present tectonic processes in relation to the deformation history. To estimate the frequency-dependent crustal attenuation parameters beneath the western part of the North Anatolian Fault Zone we apply acoustic radiative transfer theory under the assumption of multiple isotropic scattering to generate synthetic seismogram envelopes. The inversion depends on finding an optimal fit between observed and synthetically computed coda wave envelopes in five frequency bands. 2-D lateral variation of intrinsic and scattering attenuation at various frequencies tends to three crustal blocks (i.e., Armutlu-Almacik, Istanbul-Zonguldak and Sakarya Zones) separated by the southern and northern branches of the western part of the North Anatolian Fault Zone. Overall, scattering attenuation appears to be dominant over intrinsic attenuation in the study area at lower frequencies. Relatively low attenuation properties are observed beneathDetailed knowledge of the crustal structure along the North Anatolian Fault Zone can help in understanding past and present tectonic processes in relation to the deformation history. To estimate the frequency-dependent crustal attenuation parameters beneath the western part of the North Anatolian Fault Zone we apply acoustic radiative transfer theory under the assumption of multiple isotropic scattering to generate synthetic seismogram envelopes. The inversion depends on finding an optimal fit between observed and synthetically computed coda wave envelopes in five frequency bands. 2-D lateral variation of intrinsic and scattering attenuation at various frequencies tends to three crustal blocks (i.e., Armutlu-Almacik, Istanbul-Zonguldak and Sakarya Zones) separated by the southern and northern branches of the western part of the North Anatolian Fault Zone. Overall, scattering attenuation appears to be dominant over intrinsic attenuation in the study area at lower frequencies. Relatively low attenuation properties are observed beneath the older Istanbul Zone whereas higher attenuation properties are found for the younger Sakarya Zone. The Armutlu Almacik Zone exhibits more complex lateral variations. Very high attenuation values towards the west characterize the area of the Kuzuluk Basin, a pull-apart basin formed under west-east extension. Our coda-derived moment magnitudes are similar to the local magnitude estimates that were previously calculated for the same earthquakes. For smaller earthquakes (M-L < 2.5), however, the relation between local and moment magnitudes appears to lose its coherency. This may stem from various reasons including the use of seismic data recorded in finite sampling interval, possible biases in local magnitude estimates of earthquake catalogues as well as biases due to wrong assumptions to consider anelastic attenuation terms.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gizem IzgiORCiD, Tuna EkenORCiD, Peter Gaebler, Tom EulenfeldGND, Tuncay Taymaz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jog.2020.101694
ISSN:0264-3707
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geodynamics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/28
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/16
Volume:134
Article number:101694
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Seismological Facilities for the Advancement of Geoscience and; EarthScope (SAGE) Proposal of the National Science FoundationNational; Science Foundation (NSF)NSF - Directorate for Geosciences (GEO); [EAR-1261681]; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH)Alexander von; Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

