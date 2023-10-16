Effect of blanching plus fermentation on selected functional properties of mealworm (Tenebrio molitor) powders

The aim of this study was to determine the effect of blanching followed by fermentation of mealworms (Tenebrio molitor) with commercial meat starter cultures on the functional properties of powders produced from the larvae. Full fat and defatted powder samples were prepared from non-fermented and fermented mealworm pastes. Then the crude protein, crude fat, and dry matter contents, pH, bulk density, colour, water and oil binding capacity, foaming capacity and stability, emulsion capacity and stability, protein solubility, quantity of free amino groups, and protein composition of the powders were evaluated. Regardless of the starter culture used, the blanching plus fermentation process reduced the crude and soluble protein contents of the full fat powders and in general impaired their water and oil binding, foaming, and emulsifying properties. Defatting of the powders improved most functional properties studied. The o-phthaldialdehyde assay revealed that the amount of free amino groups was higher in the fermented powders while sodium

The aim of this study was to determine the effect of blanching followed by fermentation of mealworms (Tenebrio molitor) with commercial meat starter cultures on the functional properties of powders produced from the larvae. Full fat and defatted powder samples were prepared from non-fermented and fermented mealworm pastes. Then the crude protein, crude fat, and dry matter contents, pH, bulk density, colour, water and oil binding capacity, foaming capacity and stability, emulsion capacity and stability, protein solubility, quantity of free amino groups, and protein composition of the powders were evaluated. Regardless of the starter culture used, the blanching plus fermentation process reduced the crude and soluble protein contents of the full fat powders and in general impaired their water and oil binding, foaming, and emulsifying properties. Defatting of the powders improved most functional properties studied. The o-phthaldialdehyde assay revealed that the amount of free amino groups was higher in the fermented powders while sodium dodecyl sulfate polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis demonstrated that the soluble proteins of the fermented powders were composed of molecules of lower molecular mass compared to non-fermented powders. As molecular sizes of the soluble proteins decreased, it was clear that the protein structure was also modified by the fermentation process, which in turn led to changes in functional properties. In general, it was concluded that fermentation of mealworms with blanching as a pre-treatment does not contribute to the functional properties studied in this work. Nevertheless, the results confirmed that the properties of non-fermented powders are comparable to other food protein sources.

