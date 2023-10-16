Schließen

P-type-to-n-type transition in hybrid AgxTe/PEDOT:PSS thermoelectric materials via stoichiometric control during solution-based synthesis

  • This work demonstrates the production of high-performing p- type and n-type hybrid AgxTe/poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiopene):polystyrene sulfonic acid (PE-DOT:PSS) thermoelectric materials from the same Te/PEDOT:PSS parent structure during aqueous-based synthesis. All samples were solution-processed and analyzed in thin- film architectures. We were able to demonstrate a power factor of 44 mu W m(-1) K-2 for our highest-performing n-type material. In addition, we were also able to realize a 68% improvement in the power factor of our p-type compositions relative to the parent structure through manipulation of the inorganic nanostructure composition. We demonstrate control over the thermoelectric properties by varying the stoichiometry of AgxTe nanoparticles in AgxTe/PEDOT:PSS hybrid materials via a topotactic chemical transformation process at room temperature. This process offers a simple, low-temperature, and cost-effective route toward the production of both efficient n-type and p-type hybrid thermoelectric materials.

Author details:Katherine A. MazzioORCiD, Sandrino Danny KojdaORCiDGND, Rodrigo Rubio-GoveaORCiD, Jens NiederhausenORCiDGND, Britta Ryll, Monika Raja-Thulasimani, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND, Simone RaouxGND
Date of first publication:2020/11/04
Publication year:2020
Tag:PEDOT:PSS; hybrid material; hybrid synthesis; silver; telluride; tellurium; thermoelectrics
