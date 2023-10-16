P-type-to-n-type transition in hybrid AgxTe/PEDOT:PSS thermoelectric materials via stoichiometric control during solution-based synthesis
- This work demonstrates the production of high-performing p- type and n-type hybrid AgxTe/poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiopene):polystyrene sulfonic acid (PE-DOT:PSS) thermoelectric materials from the same Te/PEDOT:PSS parent structure during aqueous-based synthesis. All samples were solution-processed and analyzed in thin- film architectures. We were able to demonstrate a power factor of 44 mu W m(-1) K-2 for our highest-performing n-type material. In addition, we were also able to realize a 68% improvement in the power factor of our p-type compositions relative to the parent structure through manipulation of the inorganic nanostructure composition. We demonstrate control over the thermoelectric properties by varying the stoichiometry of AgxTe nanoparticles in AgxTe/PEDOT:PSS hybrid materials via a topotactic chemical transformation process at room temperature. This process offers a simple, low-temperature, and cost-effective route toward the production of both efficient n-type and p-type hybrid thermoelectric materials.
|Katherine A. MazzioORCiD, Sandrino Danny KojdaORCiDGND, Rodrigo Rubio-GoveaORCiD, Jens NiederhausenORCiDGND, Britta Ryll, Monika Raja-Thulasimani, Klaus HabichtORCiDGND, Simone RaouxGND
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsaem.0c01774
|2574-0962
|ACS applied energy materials
|ACS Publications
|Washington, DC
|Article
|English
|2020/11/04
|2020
|2023/10/16
|PEDOT:PSS; hybrid material; hybrid synthesis; silver; telluride; tellurium; thermoelectrics
|3
|11
|10
|10734
|10743
|German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) through the; collaborative project SISSYFederal Ministry of Education & Research; (BMBF) [03SF0403]; Helmholtz association (HGF) through the Helmholtz; Energy Materials Foundry (HEMF)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International