Overcoming C-60-induced interfacial recombination in inverted perovskite solar cells by electron-transporting carborane

Fangyuan Ye, Shuo Zhang, Jonathan Warby, Jiawei Wu, Emilio Gutierrez-Partida, Felix Lang, Sahil Shah, Elifnaz Saglamkaya, Bowen Sun, Fengshuo Zu, Safa Shoaee, Haifeng Wang, Burkhard Stiller, Dieter Neher, Wei-Hong Zhu, Martin Stolterfoht, Yongzhen Wu
- Inverted perovskite solar cells still suffer from significant non-radiative recombination losses at the perovskite surface and across the perovskite/C-60 interface, limiting the future development of perovskite-based single- and multi-junction photovoltaics. Therefore, more effective inter- or transport layers are urgently required. To tackle these recombination losses, we introduce ortho-carborane as an interlayer material that has a spherical molecular structure and a three-dimensional aromaticity. Based on a variety of experimental techniques, we show that ortho-carborane decorated with phenylamino groups effectively passivates the perovskite surface and essentially eliminates the non-radiative recombination loss across the perovskite/C-60 interface with high thermal stability. We further demonstrate the potential of carborane as an electron transport material, facilitating electron extraction while blocking holes from the interface. The resulting inverted perovskite solar cells deliver a power conversion efficiency of over 23%Inverted perovskite solar cells still suffer from significant non-radiative recombination losses at the perovskite surface and across the perovskite/C-60 interface, limiting the future development of perovskite-based single- and multi-junction photovoltaics. Therefore, more effective inter- or transport layers are urgently required. To tackle these recombination losses, we introduce ortho-carborane as an interlayer material that has a spherical molecular structure and a three-dimensional aromaticity. Based on a variety of experimental techniques, we show that ortho-carborane decorated with phenylamino groups effectively passivates the perovskite surface and essentially eliminates the non-radiative recombination loss across the perovskite/C-60 interface with high thermal stability. We further demonstrate the potential of carborane as an electron transport material, facilitating electron extraction while blocking holes from the interface. The resulting inverted perovskite solar cells deliver a power conversion efficiency of over 23% with a low non-radiative voltage loss of 110mV, and retain >97% of the initial efficiency after 400h of maximum power point tracking. Overall, the designed carborane based interlayer simultaneously enables passivation, electron-transport and hole-blocking and paves the way toward more efficient and stable perovskite solar cells. Effective transport layers are essential to suppress non-radiative recombination losses. Here, the authors introduce phenylamino-functionalized ortho-carborane as an interfacial layer, and realise inverted perovskite solar cells with efficiency of over 23% and operational stability of T97=400h.…
Fangyuan Ye, Shuo Zhang, Jonathan Warby, Jiawei Wu, Emilio Gutierrez-Partida, Felix Lang, Sahil Shah, Elifnaz Saglamkaya, Bowen Sun, Fengshuo Zu, Safa Shoaee, Haifeng Wang, Burkhard Stiller, Dieter Neher, Wei-Hong Zhu, Martin Stolterfoht, Yongzhen Wu
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-34203-x
|Nature Communications
|2022/12/02
|2022
