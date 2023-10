Nanostructured Iron-based compounds as sulfur host material for lithium-sulfur batteries

The present thesis focuses on the synthesis of nanostructured iron-based compounds by using β-FeOOH nanospindles and poly(ionic liquid)s (PILs) vesicles as hard and soft templates, respectively, to suppress the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in Li-S batteries. Three types of composites with different nanostructures (mesoporous nanospindle, yolk-shell nanospindle, and nanocapsule) have been synthesized and applied as sulfur host material for Li-S batteries. Their interactions with LiPSs and effects on the electrochemical performance of Li-S batteries have been systematically studied. In the first part of the thesis, carbon-coated mesoporous Fe3O4 (C@M-Fe3O4) nanospindles have been synthesized to suppress the shuttle effect of LiPSs. First, β-FeOOH nanospindles have been synthesized via the hydrolysis of iron (III) chloride in aqueous solution and after silica coating and subsequent calcination, mesoporous Fe2O3 (M-Fe2O3) have been obtained inside the confined silica layer through pyrolysis of β-FeOOH. After the removal

The present thesis focuses on the synthesis of nanostructured iron-based compounds by using β-FeOOH nanospindles and poly(ionic liquid)s (PILs) vesicles as hard and soft templates, respectively, to suppress the shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in Li-S batteries. Three types of composites with different nanostructures (mesoporous nanospindle, yolk-shell nanospindle, and nanocapsule) have been synthesized and applied as sulfur host material for Li-S batteries. Their interactions with LiPSs and effects on the electrochemical performance of Li-S batteries have been systematically studied. In the first part of the thesis, carbon-coated mesoporous Fe3O4 (C@M-Fe3O4) nanospindles have been synthesized to suppress the shuttle effect of LiPSs. First, β-FeOOH nanospindles have been synthesized via the hydrolysis of iron (III) chloride in aqueous solution and after silica coating and subsequent calcination, mesoporous Fe2O3 (M-Fe2O3) have been obtained inside the confined silica layer through pyrolysis of β-FeOOH. After the removal of the silica layer, electron tomography (ET) has been applied to rebuild the 3D structure of the M-Fe2O3 nanospindles. After coating a thin layer of polydopamine (PDA) as carbon source, the PDA-coated M-Fe2O3 particles have been calcinated to synthesize C@M-Fe3O4 nanospindles. With the chemisorption of Fe3O4 and confinement of mesoporous structure to anchor LiPSs, the composite C@M-Fe3O4/S electrode delivers a remaining capacity of 507.7 mAh g-1 at 1 C after 600 cycles. In the second part of the thesis, a series of iron-based compounds (Fe3O4, FeS2, and FeS) with the same yolk-shell nanospindle morphology have been synthesized, which allows for the direct comparison of the effects of compositions on the electrochemical performance of Li-S batteries. The Fe3O4-carbon yolk-shell nanospindles have been synthesized by using the β-FeOOH nanospindles as hard template. Afterwards, Fe3O4-carbon yolk-shell nanospindles have been used as precursors to obtain iron sulfides (FeS and FeS2)-carbon yolk-shell nanospindles through sulfidation at different temperatures. Using the three types of yolk-shell nanospindles as sulfur host, the effects of compositions on interactions with LiPSs and electrochemical performance in Li-S batteries have been systematically investigated and compared. Benefiting from the chemisorption and catalytic effect of FeS2 particles and the physical confinement of the carbon shell, the FeS2-C/S electrode exhibits the best electrochemical performance with an initial specific discharge capacity of 877.6 mAh g-1 at 0.5 C and a retention ratio of 86.7% after 350 cycles. In the third part, PILs vesicles have been used as soft template to synthesize carbon nanocapsules embedded with iron nitride particles to immobilize and catalyze LiPSs in Li-S batteries. First, 3-n-decyl-1-vinylimidazolium bromide has been used as monomer to synthesize PILs nanovesicles by free radical polymerization. Assisted by PDA coating route and ion exchange, PIL nanovesicles have been successfully applied as soft template in morphology-maintaining carbonization to prepare carbon nanocapsules embedded with iron nitride nanoparticles (FexN@C). The well-dispersed iron nitride nanoparticles effectively catalyze the conversion of LiPSs to Li2S, owing to their high electrical conductivity and strong chemical binding to LiPSs. The constructed FexN@C/S cathode demonstrates a high initial discharge capacity of 1085.0 mAh g-1 at 0.5 C with a remaining value of 930.0 mAh g-1 after 200 cycles. The results in the present thesis demonstrate the facile synthetic routes of nanostructured iron-based compounds with controllable morphologies and compositions using soft and hard colloidal templates, which can be applied as sulfur host to suppress the shuttle behavior of LiPSs. The synthesis approaches developed in this thesis are also applicable to fabricating other transition metal-based compounds with porous nanostructures for other applications.

