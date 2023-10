Deciphering the mechanisms of permanent forearc deformation based on marine terraces

The Andes reflect Cenozoic deformation and uplift along the South American margin in the context of regional shortening associated with the interaction between the subducting Nazca plate and the overriding continental South American plate. Simultaneously, multiple levels of uplifted marine terraces constitute laterally continuous geomorphic features related to the accumulation of permanent forearc deformation in the coastal realm. However, the mechanisms responsible for permanent coastal uplift and the persistency of current/decadal deformation patterns over millennial timescales are still not fully understood. This dissertation presents a continental-scale database of last interglacial terrace elevations and uplift rates along the South American coast that provides the basis for an analysis of a variety of mechanisms that are possibly responsible for the accumulation of permanent coastal uplift. Regional-scale mapping and analysis of multiple, late Pleistocene terrace levels in central Chile furthermore provide valuable insights

The Andes reflect Cenozoic deformation and uplift along the South American margin in the context of regional shortening associated with the interaction between the subducting Nazca plate and the overriding continental South American plate. Simultaneously, multiple levels of uplifted marine terraces constitute laterally continuous geomorphic features related to the accumulation of permanent forearc deformation in the coastal realm. However, the mechanisms responsible for permanent coastal uplift and the persistency of current/decadal deformation patterns over millennial timescales are still not fully understood. This dissertation presents a continental-scale database of last interglacial terrace elevations and uplift rates along the South American coast that provides the basis for an analysis of a variety of mechanisms that are possibly responsible for the accumulation of permanent coastal uplift. Regional-scale mapping and analysis of multiple, late Pleistocene terrace levels in central Chile furthermore provide valuable insights regarding the persistency of current seismic asperities, the role of upper-plate faulting, and the impact of bathymetric ridges on permanent forearc deformation. The database of last interglacial terrace elevations reveals an almost continuous signal of background-uplift rates along the South American coast at ~0.22 mm/yr that is modified by various short- to long-wavelength changes. Spatial correlations with crustal faults and subducted bathymetric ridges suggest long-term deformation to be affected by these features, while the latitudinal variability of climate forcing factors has a profound impact on the generation and preservation of marine terraces. Systematic wavelength analyses and comparisons of the terrace-uplift rate signal with different tectonic parameters reveal short-wavelength deformation to result from crustal faulting, while intermediate- to long-wavelength deformation might indicate various extents of long-term seismotectonic segments on the megathrust, which are at least partially controlled by the subduction of bathymetric anomalies. The observed signal of background-uplift rate is likely accumulated by moderate earthquakes near the Moho, suggesting multiple, spatiotemporally distinct phases of uplift that manifest as a continuous uplift signal over millennial timescales. Various levels of late Pleistocene marine terraces in the 2015 M8.3 Illapel-earthquake area reveal a range of uplift rates between 0.1 and 0.6 mm/yr and indicate decreasing uplift rates since ~400 ka. These glacial-cycle uplift rates do not correlate with current or decadal estimates of coastal deformation suggesting seismic asperities not to be persistent features on the megathrust that control the accumulation of permanent forearc deformation over long timescales of 105 years. Trench-parallel, crustal normal faults modulate the characteristics of permanent forearc-deformation; upper-plate extension likely represents a second-order phenomenon resulting from subduction erosion and subsequent underplating that lead to regional tectonic uplift and local gravitational collapse of the forearc. In addition, variable activity with respect to the subduction of the Juan Fernández Ridge can be detected in the upper plate over the course of multiple interglacial periods, emphasizing the role of bathymetric anomalies in causing local increases in terrace-uplift rate. This thesis therefore provides new insights into the current understanding of subduction-zone processes and the dynamics of coastal forearc deformation, whose different interacting forcing factors impact the topographic and geomorphic evolution of the western South American coast.

