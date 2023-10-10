Schließen

Rhythmic grouping biases in simultaneous bilinguals

  • This study provides a novel approach for testing the universality of perceptual biases by looking at speech processing in simultaneous bilingual adults learning two languages that support the maintenance of this bias to different degrees. Specifically, we investigated the Iambic/Trochaic Law, an assumed universal grouping bias, in simultaneous French-German bilinguals, presenting them with streams of syllables varying in intensity, duration or neither and asking them whether they perceived them as strong-weak or weak-strong groupings. Results showed robust, consistent grouping preferences. A comparison to monolinguals from previous studies revealed that they pattern with German-speaking monolinguals, and differ from French-speaking monolinguals. The distribution of simultaneous bilinguals' individual performance was best explained by a model fitting a unimodal (not bimodal) distribution, failing to support two subgroups of language dominance. Moreover, neither language experience nor language context predicted their performance. TheseThis study provides a novel approach for testing the universality of perceptual biases by looking at speech processing in simultaneous bilingual adults learning two languages that support the maintenance of this bias to different degrees. Specifically, we investigated the Iambic/Trochaic Law, an assumed universal grouping bias, in simultaneous French-German bilinguals, presenting them with streams of syllables varying in intensity, duration or neither and asking them whether they perceived them as strong-weak or weak-strong groupings. Results showed robust, consistent grouping preferences. A comparison to monolinguals from previous studies revealed that they pattern with German-speaking monolinguals, and differ from French-speaking monolinguals. The distribution of simultaneous bilinguals' individual performance was best explained by a model fitting a unimodal (not bimodal) distribution, failing to support two subgroups of language dominance. Moreover, neither language experience nor language context predicted their performance. These findings suggest a special role for universal biases in simultaneous bilinguals.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Natalie Boll-AvetisyanORCiDGND, Anjali Bhatara, Annika UngerORCiDGND, Thierry NazziORCiD, Barbara HöhleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1366728920000140
ISSN:1366-7289
ISSN:1469-1841
Title of parent work (English):Bilingualism : language and cognition
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/20
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/10
Tag:Iambic; Trochaic Law; rhythm; rhythmic grouping; simultaneous bilingualism; universal bias
Volume:23
Issue:5
Article number:PII S1366728920000140
Number of pages:12
First page:1070
Last Page:1081
Funding institution:Agence Nationale de la Recherche - Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftFrench; National Research Agency (ANR) [09-FASHS-018, HO-1960/14-1,; HO-1960/15-1, ANR-13-FRAL-0010]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

