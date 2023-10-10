A new route to piezo-polymer transducers: 3D printing of polypropylene ferroelectrets

Yuri A.O. Assagra, Ruy Alberto Pisani Altafim, Joao P. do Carmo, Ruy A.C. Altafim, Dmitry Rychkov, Werner Wirges, Reimund Gerhard Here, a promising approach for producing piezo-polymer transducers in a one-step process is presented. Using 3D-printing technology and polypropylene (PP) filaments, we are able to print a two-layered film structure with regular cavities of precisely controlled size and shape. It is found that the 3D-printed samples exhibit piezoelectric coefficients up to 200 pC/N, similar to those of other PP ferroelectrets, and their temporal and thermal behavior is in good agreement with those known of PP ferroelectrets. The piezoelectric response strongly decreases for applied pressures above 20 kPa, as the pressure in the air-filled cavities strongly influences the overall elastic modulus of ferroelectrets.