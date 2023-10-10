Levy noise-driven escape from arctangent potential wells

The escape from a potential well is an archetypal problem in the study of stochastic dynamical systems, representing real-world situations from chemical reactions to leaving an established home range in movement ecology. Concurrently, Levy noise is a well-established approach to model systems characterized by statistical outliers and diverging higher order moments, ranging from gene expression control to the movement patterns of animals and humans. Here, we study the problem of Levy noise-driven escape from an almost rectangular, arctangent potential well restricted by two absorbing boundaries, mostly under the action of the Cauchy noise. We unveil analogies of the observed transient dynamics to the general properties of stationary states of Levy processes in single-well potentials. The first-escape dynamics is shown to exhibit exponential tails. We examine the dependence of the escape on the shape parameters, steepness, and height of the arctangent potential. Finally, we explore in detail the behavior of the probability densities of

The escape from a potential well is an archetypal problem in the study of stochastic dynamical systems, representing real-world situations from chemical reactions to leaving an established home range in movement ecology. Concurrently, Levy noise is a well-established approach to model systems characterized by statistical outliers and diverging higher order moments, ranging from gene expression control to the movement patterns of animals and humans. Here, we study the problem of Levy noise-driven escape from an almost rectangular, arctangent potential well restricted by two absorbing boundaries, mostly under the action of the Cauchy noise. We unveil analogies of the observed transient dynamics to the general properties of stationary states of Levy processes in single-well potentials. The first-escape dynamics is shown to exhibit exponential tails. We examine the dependence of the escape on the shape parameters, steepness, and height of the arctangent potential. Finally, we explore in detail the behavior of the probability densities of the first-escape time and the last-hitting point.

