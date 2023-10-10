Schließen

Levy noise-driven escape from arctangent potential wells

  The escape from a potential well is an archetypal problem in the study of stochastic dynamical systems, representing real-world situations from chemical reactions to leaving an established home range in movement ecology. Concurrently, Levy noise is a well-established approach to model systems characterized by statistical outliers and diverging higher order moments, ranging from gene expression control to the movement patterns of animals and humans. Here, we study the problem of Levy noise-driven escape from an almost rectangular, arctangent potential well restricted by two absorbing boundaries, mostly under the action of the Cauchy noise. We unveil analogies of the observed transient dynamics to the general properties of stationary states of Levy processes in single-well potentials. The first-escape dynamics is shown to exhibit exponential tails. We examine the dependence of the escape on the shape parameters, steepness, and height of the arctangent potential. Finally, we explore in detail the behavior of the probability densities of the first-escape time and the last-hitting point.

Metadaten
Author details:Karol CapałaORCiD, Amin PadashORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND, Babak ShokriORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiD, Bartłomiej DybiecORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0021795
ISSN:1054-1500
ISSN:1089-7682
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33380056
Title of parent work (English):Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
Publisher:American Institute of Physics
Place of publishing:Woodbury, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/12/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/10
Volume:30
Issue:12
Article number:123103
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:Faculty of Physics, Astronomy and Applied Computer Science under the DSC; scheme [2019-N17/MNS/000013]; PLGrid Infrastructure; German Science; Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja na rzecz Nauki Polskiej, FNP)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

