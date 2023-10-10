Schließen

On the unusually large spatial extent of the TeV nebula HESS J1825-137

  • Deep observation of the High Energy Stereoscopic System (HESS) on the most extended pulsar wind nebula HESS J1825-137 reveals an enhanced energy-dependent morphology, providing useful information on the particle transport mechanism in the nebula. We find that the energy-dependent morphology is consistent with a diffusion-dominated transport of electrons/positrons. It provides an alternative possible interpretation for the unusually large spatial extent (i.e. greater than or similar to 100 pc) of the nebula, which could then be attributed to the diffusion of escaping electrons/positrons from a compact plerion. The influence of various model parameters on the energy-dependent extent of the nebula is studied in the diffusion-dominated scenario. We also show that the energy-dependent morphology of the nebula may also be used to study the spin-down history of the pulsar.

Metadaten
Author details:Ruoyu LiuORCiDGND, Huirong YanGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/staa911
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Subtitle (English):implication from the energy-dependent morphology
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/13
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/10
Tag:HESS J1825-137 gamma-rays; diffusion-radation mechanisms; general; individual; non-thermal-pulsars
Volume:494
Issue:2
Number of pages:10
First page:2618
Last Page:2627
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

