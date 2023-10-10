Schließen

ogs5py: APython-APIfor theOpenGeoSys5 Scientific Modeling Package

  High-performance numerical codes are an indispensable tool for hydrogeologists when modeling subsurface flow and transport systems. But as they are written in compiled languages, like C/C++ or Fortran, established software packages are rarely user-friendly, limiting a wider adoption of such tools. OpenGeoSys (OGS), an open-source, finite-element solver for thermo-hydro-mechanical-chemical processes in porous and fractured media, is no exception. Graphical user interfaces may increase usability, but do so at a dramatic reduction of flexibility and are difficult or impossible to integrate into a larger workflow. Python offers an optimal trade-off between these goals by providing a highly flexible, yet comparatively user-friendly environment for software applications. Hence, we introduceogs5py, a Python-API for the OpenGeoSys 5 scientific modeling package. It provides a fully Python-based representation of an OGS project, a large array of convenience functions for users to interact with OGS and connects OGS to the scientific and computational environment of Python.

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian MüllerORCiD, Alraune ZechORCiD, Falk HesseORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/gwat.13017
ISSN:0017-467X
ISSN:1745-6584
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32436269
Title of parent work (English):Groundwater : journal of the Association of Ground-Water Scientists and Engineers, a division of the National Ground Water Association
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/20
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/10
Volume:59
Issue:1
Number of pages:6
First page:117
Last Page:122
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HE; 7028/2-1]; German Federal Environmental Foundation
