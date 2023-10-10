Schließen

Hairpin completions and reductions

  • This paper is part of the investigation of some operations on words and languages with motivations coming from DNA biochemistry, namely three variants of hairpin completion and three variants of hairpin reduction. Since not all the hairpin completions or reductions of semilinear languages remain semilinear, we study sufficient conditions for semilinear languages to preserve their semilinearity property after applying the non-iterated hairpin completion or hairpin reduction. A similar approach is then applied to the iterated variants of these operations. Along these lines, we define the hairpin reduction root of a language and show that the hairpin reduction root of a semilinear language is not necessarily semilinear except the universal language. A few open problems are finally discussed.

Metadaten
Author details:Henning BordihnORCiD, Victor MitranaORCiDGND, Andrei PaunORCiD, Mihaela PaunORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11047-020-09797-0
ISSN:1572-9796
Title of parent work (English):Natural computing : an innovative journal bridging biosciences and computer sciences ; an international journal
Subtitle (English):semilinearity properties
Publisher:Springer Science + Business Media B.V.
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/27
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/10
Tag:DNA hairpin formation; Hairpin completions; Hairpin reductions; Semilinearity property
Volume:20
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:193
Last Page:203
Funding institution:Romanian National Authority for Scientific Research and Innovation [POC; P-37-257]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt; Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert

