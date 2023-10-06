Schließen

Ancient DNA reveals twenty million years of aquatic life in beavers

  • Xenikoudakis et al. report a partial mitochondrial genome of the extinct giant beaver Castoroides and estimate the origin of aquatic behavior in beavers to approximately 20 million years. This time estimate coincides with the extinction of terrestrial beavers and raises the question whether the two events had a common cause.

Metadaten
Author details:Georgios XenikoudakisORCiD, Mayeesha Ahmed, Jacob Colt Harris, Rachel Wadleigh, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND, Stefanie HartmannORCiDGND, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Heather Lerner, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2019.12.041
ISSN:0960-9822
ISSN:1879-0445
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32017876
Title of parent work (English):Current biology : CB
Publisher:Current Biology Ltd.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/06
Volume:30
Issue:3
Number of pages:2
First page:R110
Last Page:R111
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

