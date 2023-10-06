Ancient DNA reveals twenty million years of aquatic life in beavers
- Xenikoudakis et al. report a partial mitochondrial genome of the extinct giant beaver Castoroides and estimate the origin of aquatic behavior in beavers to approximately 20 million years. This time estimate coincides with the extinction of terrestrial beavers and raises the question whether the two events had a common cause.
|Georgios XenikoudakisORCiD, Mayeesha Ahmed, Jacob Colt Harris, Rachel Wadleigh, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND, Stefanie HartmannORCiDGND, Axel BarlowORCiDGND, Heather Lerner, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cub.2019.12.041
|0960-9822
|1879-0445
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32017876
|Current biology : CB
|Current Biology Ltd.
|London
|Other
|English
|2020/02/03
|2020
|2023/10/06
|30
|3
|2
|R110
|R111
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert