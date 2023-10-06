Schließen

Declarative encodings of acyclicity properties

  • Many knowledge representation tasks involve trees or similar structures as abstract datatypes. However, devising compact and efficient declarative representations of such structural properties is non-obvious and can be challenging indeed. In this article, we take a number of acyclicity properties into consideration and investigate various logic-based approaches to encode them. We use answer set programming as the primary representation language but also consider mappings to related formalisms, such as propositional logic, difference logic and linear programming. We study the compactness of encodings and the resulting computational performance on benchmarks involving acyclic or tree structures.

Author details:Martin GebserORCiDGND, Tomi JanhunenORCiD, Jussi RintanenORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/logcom/exv063
Date of first publication:2015/09/08
Release date:2023/10/06
Tag:acyclicity properties; answer set programming; logic-based modeling; satisfiability
Funding institution:Finnish Centre of Excellence in Computational Inference Research (COIN); - Academy of Finland [251170]
