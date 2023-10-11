Schließen

Testing the consistency of Holocene and Last Glacial Maximum spatial correlations in temperature proxy records

  • Holocene temperature proxy records are commonly used in quantitative synthesis and model-data comparisons. However, comparing correlations between time series from records collected in proximity to one another with the expected correlations based on climate model simulations indicates either regional or noisy climate signals in Holocene temperature proxy records. In this study, we evaluate the consistency of spatial correlations present in Holocene proxy records with those found in data from the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM). Specifically, we predict correlations expected in LGM proxy records if the only difference to Holocene correlations would be due to more time uncertainty and more climate variability in the LGM. We compare this simple prediction to the actual correlation structure in the LGM proxy records. We found that time series data of ice-core stable isotope records and planktonic foraminifera Mg/Ca ratios were consistent between the Holocene and LGM periods, while time series of Uk'37 proxy records were not as we found noHolocene temperature proxy records are commonly used in quantitative synthesis and model-data comparisons. However, comparing correlations between time series from records collected in proximity to one another with the expected correlations based on climate model simulations indicates either regional or noisy climate signals in Holocene temperature proxy records. In this study, we evaluate the consistency of spatial correlations present in Holocene proxy records with those found in data from the Last Glacial Maximum (LGM). Specifically, we predict correlations expected in LGM proxy records if the only difference to Holocene correlations would be due to more time uncertainty and more climate variability in the LGM. We compare this simple prediction to the actual correlation structure in the LGM proxy records. We found that time series data of ice-core stable isotope records and planktonic foraminifera Mg/Ca ratios were consistent between the Holocene and LGM periods, while time series of Uk'37 proxy records were not as we found no correlation between nearby LGM records. Our results support the finding of highly regional or noisy marine proxy records in the compilation analysed here and suggest the need for further studies on the role of climate proxies and the processes of climate signal recording and preservation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Maria ReschkeORCiDGND, Igor KrönerORCiD, Thomas LaeppleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jqs.3245
ISSN:0267-8179
ISSN:1099-1417
Title of parent work (English):Journal of quaternary science : JQS
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/18
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/11
Tag:Holocene; LGM; Uk'37; spatial correlation; temperature
Volume:36
Issue:1
Number of pages:9
First page:20
Last Page:28
Funding institution:Initiative and Networking Fund of the Helmholtz Association [VG-NH900]; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union's Horizon 2020; research and innovation programmeEuropean Research Council (ERC); [716092]; Helmholtz Climate Initiative REKLIM (Regional Climate Change),; a joint research project of the Helmholtz Association of German Research; Centres (HGF); Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.