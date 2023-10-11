Liposuction is one of the most common procedures undertaken in plastic surgery with a steadily increasing trend over the years. Although usually performed as an aesthetic procedure for body contouring, it can also be utilized in specific patient groups for disease symptom reduction. One such disease entity is lipedema. The goal of this video to present the authors' technique in the surgical treatment of lipedema, and to offer the viewer a better understanding of the differences between an aesthetic liposuction and a functional liposuction as performed on a lipedema patient. Between July 2009 and July 2019, 106 lipedema patients have been treated in the authors' specialized lipedema clinic, with a total of 298 liposuction procedures and a median follow-up of 20 months. The mean amount of lipoaspirate was 6354.73 ml (+/- 2796.72 ml). The patients reported a significant reduction in lipedema-associated complaints and improvement in quality of life. The need for conservative therapy was significantly reduced. No serious complications were

Liposuction is one of the most common procedures undertaken in plastic surgery with a steadily increasing trend over the years. Although usually performed as an aesthetic procedure for body contouring, it can also be utilized in specific patient groups for disease symptom reduction. One such disease entity is lipedema. The goal of this video to present the authors' technique in the surgical treatment of lipedema, and to offer the viewer a better understanding of the differences between an aesthetic liposuction and a functional liposuction as performed on a lipedema patient. Between July 2009 and July 2019, 106 lipedema patients have been treated in the authors' specialized lipedema clinic, with a total of 298 liposuction procedures and a median follow-up of 20 months. The mean amount of lipoaspirate was 6354.73 ml (+/- 2796.72 ml). The patients reported a significant reduction in lipedema-associated complaints and improvement in quality of life. The need for conservative therapy was significantly reduced. No serious complications were reported. The authors also present before and after photographs of three patients.

